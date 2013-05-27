China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Updates & Discussions

Pakistan, China sign MoU, Senate body told ​

Staff ReportPak-China Economic Corridor: Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries has been signed during Chinese prime ministers recent visit to Pakistan, whereby Planning Commissions of both countries have agreed to undertake improved linkages and arrangement of financing for these projects, Planning Commission secretary informed the committee.The secretary was responding to a question raised by Senator Talha Mehmood who was of the view that China is developing its industrial infrastructure rapidly in Kashgar and it is estimated that there would be $20 billion economic activity through Pakistan land route between China via Pakistan to the rest of the world. If, Pakistan intends to benefit from this huge economic activity, Pakistans economic managers should immediately complete the infrastructure for strong linkage through rail and road with China.The secretary informed that road construction from Burhan to Khunjrab Pass is under implementation for linkage with China, and Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the project. ADB mission is arriving in Pakistan by the end of this month to review the progress on the project. He mentioned that ADB has placed a condition of payment of land acquisition to only real owners, however, the government has decided to pay compensation to all who are occupying the land at present. Pakistan would request the ADB mission to relax the condition relating to compensation so as to complete the land acquisition process in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where some 44 villages have to be acquired to this road project. Conclusive talks with ADB mission would be held in this regard by the end of this month.National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman informed the meeting about the progress on Attabad Lake Project. He informed that experts from United States, China and Japan have proposed solutions for development of infrastructure at Attabad Lake. They have proposed for construction of two tunnels and construction of four-kilometre road for restoration of road linkage with China. Under one proposal if the water level in Attabad Lake is reduced by 20 metres and tunnels are constructed this would cost Rs 51 billion and in case the water level is reduced by 30 metres and tunnels are constructed then the project cost would come down to Rs 25 billion. FWO is implementing the project to bring water level down and water level had came down but the with the recent rains, it has again increased by 29 metres in the lake, it is hoped that water level will be brought down by 30 metres by the end of December 2013. It was informed that on January 2012, with the major land slide Attabad Lake came into being with water level at 200 metres in it.Pak-India trade: Senator Muzafar Hussain Qureshi raised the issue of influx of Indian commodities into Pakistani markets and their negative impact on Pakistans farming community. He was of the opinion that there is a huge difference between input cost of farming community in Pakistan and India. Due to lower input cost in India they are exporting their commodities in Pakistan and Pakistans farming community is facing difficult times due to these agriculture imports from India.The senator proposed to impose additional taxes and duties on the imports of agriculture commodities from India so as to make Pakistani agriculture products compatible in terms of price with Indian agriculture products. Senator Ilyas Bilour was of the opinion that although the input cost in India is low but the prices of agriculture products being imported from India are also low as compared with Pakistani products.Senator Haji Adeel supported giving Most Favoured Nation Status to India but linked it with appropriate protection with local agriculture and industry. Senator Sughra Imam was of the opinion that there should be a national policy for the agriculturists in Pakistan. The committee decided to refer this issue for a decision to standing committees of foreign affairs and commerce.Parliamentary committee: Senator Humayun Khan Mandokhel proposed to the committee to set up parliamentary committee for the oversight of the appointment of CEOs and MDs in the State Owned Enterprises. The committee agreed for recommending setting up of the committee for the purpose.