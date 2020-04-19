China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Railway

ghazi52 said: Main_Line_1 ML1 project under the #CPEC China Pakistan Economic Corridor.





he government has decided to engage international consultant for the preparation of governance, human resource structures, development of business and cash flow models for up-gradedML1 project under the #CPEC China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

They may be upgrading ML-1 but I would very much like to see this1) It will give us an alternative route to Gilgit which will be both much further away from India but also develop areas which have been left behind.2) it will reduce the Dependence on one singular valley i.e where KKH runs through, which the Chinese have also raised several times3) This route could potential help us develop the western part of Pakistan which has been left behind and ignored by many successive governments, while the eastern corrider has a strong net of infrastructure of roads and connectivity all the way to thakot ( and soon even further once construction of the dams are in full swing).This endeavor which I have proposed while being much more ambitious and hard will be more beneficial for the country as it will spread out the infrastructure all around the country. The route can start from Gilgit-Ghizer-Shandur-Chitral-Dir-Peshawar then going through the Tribal areas and across Baluchistan all the way to Gwader allowing more of the remote areas to be connected to the rest of the country and the world.I would very much like to know why the gov hasn't done thisOther members opinion would be highly appreciated