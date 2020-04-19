China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Railway

ghazi52
Railway Track (1,872 kms)
Scope:
- Doubling of entire track from Karachi to Peshawar
- Speed of passenger trains to be raise from 65/110km/h to 160 km/h
- Freight trains to operate at 120 km/h
- Computer based signaling and control system
- Grade separation to ensure safety of train operations
Responsibility:
- Proposing Agency: Ministry of Railways
- Implementing Agency: Pakistan Railways
- Supervising Agency: Ministry of Communications, Government of Pakistan
- Location Karachi to Peshawar via Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, RahimyarKhan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujrawala, Rwalpindi, Peshwar
Estimated Cost
(US $ Million) 8,172
Financing Work will be carried out by financing possibly through Chinese Government Concessional Loan (GCL). Work will be awarded through open bidding as per PPRA rules through EPC contract..
Project Progress Update
- Feasibility completed
- ML-1 Project declared ‘Strategic’ by 6th JCC in Beijing
- Framework Agreement on ML-1 signed on 15th May 2017 during PM Visit to China
- Commercial Contract for Preliminary Design signed on 15th May, 2017
- Project will be completed in 3 phases
- PC-1 has been submited to MoPD&SI in October 2019
- A financing committee has been notified under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission to laision with Chinese to finalize the concessional financing agreement
