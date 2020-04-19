What's new

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Railway

Rehabilitation & Up-gradation of Karachi-Lahore Peshawar (ML-1)


Railway Track (1,872 kms)

Scope:

  • Doubling of entire track from Karachi to Peshawar
  • Speed of passenger trains to be raise from 65/110km/h to 160 km/h
  • Freight trains to operate at 120 km/h
  • Computer based signaling and control system
  • Grade separation to ensure safety of train operations

Responsibility:

  • Proposing Agency: Ministry of Railways
  • Implementing Agency: Pakistan Railways
  • Supervising Agency: Ministry of Communications, Government of Pakistan
  • Location Karachi to Peshawar via Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, RahimyarKhan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujrawala, Rwalpindi, Peshwar

Estimated Cost

(US $ Million) 8,172

Financing Work will be carried out by financing possibly through Chinese Government Concessional Loan (GCL). Work will be awarded through open bidding as per PPRA rules through EPC contract..


Project Progress Update
  • Feasibility completed
  • ML-1 Project declared ‘Strategic’ by 6th JCC in Beijing
  • Framework Agreement on ML-1 signed on 15th May 2017 during PM Visit to China
  • Commercial Contract for Preliminary Design signed on 15th May, 2017
  • Project will be completed in 3 phases
  • PC-1 has been submited to MoPD&SI in October 2019
  • A financing committee has been notified under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission to laision with Chinese to finalize the concessional financing agreement
 
CPECA chief says financing matters with Chinese govt for ML-1 at advanced stage


China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said the financing matters with the Chinese government for the mega railway project, Main Line (ML-1), are at advanced stage and the project would soon be on ground.

Dispelling rumours and misgivings being spread about ML-1 that the project was halted or slowed down, the chairman said the rumours were baseless as “ML-1 is our high priority mega railway project, being pursued on fast track basis”.

In his tweet on Sunday, Bajwa said all feasibilities and evaluations of the project had already been done and stakeholders and experts were being consulted for the purpose.

“ML-1 is the largest single CPEC infrastructure to generate huge employment, revolutionise railway and improve logistics,” he said adding focus is on making it best project for Pakistan to be presented to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), after refining all aspects, soon as per process


wht i always wonder is who will get the old iron stocks
that is billions of dollars or millions of tons of old british steel iron we talking
 
Pakistan, China discuss mega railway project ML-1

May 09, 2020


Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and a delegation of China Railway group separately called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Asim Saleem Bajwa in Islamabad on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Special Assistant said mega railway project ML-1 was discussed in the meetings.

He said action plans by concerned ministries of both sides were discussed and evaluated.
 
$9.2 Billion ML-1 CPEC Railway Project Will Commence in Jan 2021

The $9.2 billion Main Line (ML-1) project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is planned to be executed in January 2021, if PC-1 of the project is approved in the upcoming Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting scheduled for June 3, 2020.

This was revealed by senior officials of the Railways Ministry. “The project will be further delayed if it is not approved by the Planning Commission”, the official added
 
CDWP Approved and recommended ML1 project to ECNEC with cost US$ 7.2 Billion.
Project scope includes dualisation & Upgradation of 1872 km Railway track from Peshawar to Karachi,
Upgrade Walton Academy & build Dry Port at Havelian.
Big milestone for 2nd phase CPEC
 
he government has decided to engage international consultant for the preparation of governance, human resource structures, development of business and cash flow models for up-graded Main_Line_1 ML1 project under the #CPEC China Pakistan Economic Corridor.


Need a direct connection between Havelian to Gwadar
 
They may be upgrading ML-1 but I would very much like to see this
Inked104199078_2795586467235700_1532694934797761399_o_LI.jpg

1) It will give us an alternative route to Gilgit which will be both much further away from India but also develop areas which have been left behind.
2) it will reduce the Dependence on one singular valley i.e where KKH runs through, which the Chinese have also raised several times
3) This route could potential help us develop the western part of Pakistan which has been left behind and ignored by many successive governments, while the eastern corrider has a strong net of infrastructure of roads and connectivity all the way to thakot ( and soon even further once construction of the dams are in full swing).

This endeavor which I have proposed while being much more ambitious and hard will be more beneficial for the country as it will spread out the infrastructure all around the country. The route can start from Gilgit-Ghizer-Shandur-Chitral-Dir-Peshawar then going through the Tribal areas and across Baluchistan all the way to Gwader allowing more of the remote areas to be connected to the rest of the country and the world.
I would very much like to know why the gov hasn't done this

Other members opinion would be highly appreciated
 
Pakistan Railways Main Line 1 (ML1) Project.

ECNEC has approved the transformational railway project at a cost of $6.806 Bn from Peshawar to Karachi (1872 KMs) including Havelian Dry Port and upgrading Walton Academy.


116989781_2942598799201132_678845493553754873_o.jpg
 
Shouldn't this network be connected with Gawadar?
 

