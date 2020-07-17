What's new

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Mining, Mineral Industries

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,930
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Mining, Mineral Industries


Saindak Project smeltery resumes production of copper on Monday...

After lockdown for 10 months, smeltery of Saindak Project (MCC), has resumed on July 9th and produced the first batch of crude #copper on July13th. CPEC ........


109834825_2650596261875558_8020350680398901290_n.jpg




108518100_2650596318542219_5745971619026730351_n.jpg




109447409_2650596378542213_8912389981044393011_n.jpg



 
Coal-being-loaded-into-the-trolleys.-Photo-credit-SECMC.jpg


Coal being loaded into the trolleys.
 
...
Two sets of production lines of Pakistan Qiangsheng Ceramics Enterprise

On June 29th, 2020, Liu Dan, Chairman of Zhongyao Co., Ltd., and You Zuojian, general manager of Pakistan Qiangsheng Ceramics Enterprise, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Henan Qiangsheng Ceramics Co., Ltd. Pakistan Qiangsheng Ceramics Enterprise has introduced Zhongyao Shenzhou ZY788 Group II energy-saving and environmental protection production lines, which are 55,000 square meters of internal wall tile production lines and 45,000 square meters of fully polished glaze production lines.


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=539635470996132
 
The Khewra Salt Mine is also known as Mayo Salt Mine, in honour of Lord Mayo, who visited it as Viceroy of India. The salt reserves at Khewra were discovered when Alexander the Great crossed the Jhelum and Mianwali region during his Indian campaign. The mine was discovered, however, not by Alexander, nor by his allies, but by his army's horses, when they were found licking the stones. Ailing horses of his army also recovered after licking the rock salt stones. During the Mughal era the salt was traded in various markets, as far away as Central Asia. On the downfall of the Mughal empire, the mine was taken over by Sikhs. Hari Singh Nalwa, the Sikh Commander-in-Chief, shared the management of the Salt Range with Gulab Singh, the Raja of Jammu. The former controlled the Warcha mine, while the latter held Khewra. The salt quarried during Sikh rule was both eaten and used as a source of revenue.

In 1872, some time after they had taken over the Sikhs' territory, the British developed the mine further. They found the mining to have been inefficient, with irregular and narrow tunnels and entrances that made the movement of labourers difficult and dangerous. The supply of water inside the mine was poor, and there was no storage facility for the mined salt. The only road to the mine was over difficult, rocky terrain. To address these problems the government levelled the road, built warehouses, provided a water supply, improved the entrances and tunnels, and introduced a better mechanism for excavation of salt. Penalties were introduced to control salt smuggling..

Khewra Salt Mine is in Pind Dadan Khan Tehsil of Jhelum District. About 160 km (100 miles) from Islamabad and Lahore, it is accessed via the M-2 motorway, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) off the Lilla interchange while going towards Pind Dadan Khan on the Lilla road. The mine is in mountains that are part of a salt range, a mineral-rich mountain system extending about 200 km from the Jhelum river south of Pothohar Plateau to where the Jhelum river joins the Indus river. Khewra mine is about 288 meters (945 feet) above sea level and about 730 meters (2400 feet) into the mountain from the mine entrance. The underground mine covers an area of 110 km2 (43 sq. miles).

1669682251041.png


Pink Salt..

1669682303651.png
 
.,.,.
BEIJING, May 20 (China Economic Net) - Pakistani Acting Consul General in Guangzhou, Sardar Muhammad said that Pakistan wants to explore potential business opportunities in Guangxi Province of China.

The Acting Consul General paid a three-day visit from 16th to 18th May to Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China to attend the 12th China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition and to meet the leadership of business organizations of the Region.

The meetings were aimed at exploring potential business opportunities and enhancing trade and investment in the region. In his interaction with Mr. Liao Pinhu, the Vice Governor of the region, Mr. Muhammad, discussed matters of mutual interest including cooperation in the Mining sector.
 
.,.,.,
With nearly $100M in investment, Chinese company MRDL just completed the on-load trial run of its 2.75 megaton per year Concentrate Expansion Project at Saindak Copper-Gold Project in Balochistan, ready to bring more jobs and momentum to local economy.



1699135607788.png




1699135659951.png




1699135694397.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1720055320100356400
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan’s copper products exports to China cross $485 million in first five months of 2023
Replies
0
Views
979
ghazi52
ghazi52
E
Planning ministry rejects reports about non-expansion of CPEC scope
Replies
0
Views
265
etylo
E
ghazi52
Pakistan, China agree to further cement bilateral ties
Replies
0
Views
143
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
CPEC’s potential
Replies
0
Views
150
ghazi52
ghazi52
N
CPEC benefits?
Replies
4
Views
535
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom