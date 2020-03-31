What's new

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) | Highways, Airports,Seaports

CPEC Western Route:

CDWP approved “Up-gradation, widening and Construction of Surab-Hoshab Highway N-85 (454 km)" worth Rs.28.8 billion.It was open for traffic in Dec 2016.

The road was linked Gwadar Port with RCD Highway (N-25) near Surab/Quetta.The road was provided shortest link from Gwadar Port to Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries.

 
91903334_2561055144163004_8703722066811027456_n.jpg




91535255_2561055367496315_5820638811679358976_n.jpg
 
This week’s Pics of work in progress on 19 KMs long, 6 lanes East Bay Expressway at Gwadar Port. Will connect port and Economic Free zone to facilitate logistic supply chain-will optimise port operations. 64% work completed so far


93481573_2659984980795850_5603144386524217344_o.jpg




93421118_2659984820795866_5745600604827287552_o.jpg





93812417_2659985070795841_5689203621191745536_o.jpg





93104594_2659984900795858_8330943322407305216_o.jpg
 
CPEC East West Corridor:4 lanes 1.25 Km Kallur Kot Indus River Bridge under construction


1.25 km 4 lanes bridge with access road at Indus river connecting Kallur Kot Bhakkar with D I Khan.It will link Kallur Kot with Dhakki area 80 km travelling reduced in 15 km .CPEC Western Route Yarik & Abdul khel Interchanges of 285 km D I Khan Islamabad Motorway M-14 linked with Punjab .It will link Indus Highway N-55 with Mianwali Multan MM Road.It will be a new link between KPK and Punjab .Dera Ismail Khan Sargodha travelling time reduced more than 2 hours.


93357235_2574096392858879_2130721103608283136_n.jpg





93879186_2574096442858874_8059161902200127488_n.jpg





93334385_2574096489525536_4218950790087180288_n.jpg





93116297_2574096526192199_3822906950870368256_n.jpg
 
CPEC Western Route:.....298 Km

4 lanes Zhob Quetta Highway N-50 Tender announced by NHA

Package-l: Km 00 to Km 065 (Zhob to Tangi) 65 Km
P-Il: Km 065 to Km 130 (Tangi to Qila Saifullah) 65 Km
P-Ill: Km 130 to Km 180 (Qila Saifullah to Nasai)50 Km
P-IV: Km 180 to Km 245 (I.{asai to Khanozai) 65 Km
P-V: Km 245 to Km 298 (I{hanozai to Kuchlak) 53 Km


99157943_2601049256830259_141927572253442048_n.jpg







98453729_2601049220163596_3884535591219494912_n.jpg
 
The 19 km Gwadar East Bay Expressway in #Pakistan. Under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the 6 lanes road will connect N10 National Highway (Makran Coastal Highway) with Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Port.


101460087_2773088016152212_214070064909910016_o.jpg




100792738_2773088079485539_179778607931981824_o.jpg




102321676_2773088169485530_7555038393550241792_o.jpg




102311788_2773088246152189_62650065176494080_o.jpg
 
Analysts have been watching for the first signs of a long-expected Chinese naval base at Gwadar in Pakistan. The base, to complement an elaborate one in Djibouti, would strengthen China’s foothold in the Indian Ocean. Recent satellite images appear to show that several new complexes have been built in the last few years. One of them, identified as being used by a Chinese company involved in port development, has unusually high security.

960x0.jpg

The confirmed Chinese high-security compound is at the northern end of the planned port extension at ... [+]

H I SUTTON (IMAGERY FROM SENTINEL HUB)
Located at the western end of Pakistan’s coast, Gwadar is expected to be a major port in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This will allow Chinese goods to shortcut through Pakistan, instead of sailing all the way around South Asia. China was first reported to be planning a naval base there in January 2018. While the plan has never been confirmed officially, it would be a natural path.

The high-security compound has been identified as being used by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC Ltd). This is a majority state-owned company that is heavily involved in many Chinese civil engineering projects. While some degree of security is normal in the region, the level of security seen here is extensive.
It has anti-vehicle berms, security fences and a high wall. Sentry posts and elevated guard towers cover the perimeter between the fence and the inner wall. This suggests armed guards with rifles.

960x0.jpg

The compound has several layers of defense, including raised sentry posts.






China has good reason to focus on security. The region, near the border with Iran and Afghanistan, is facing a long-standing insurgency. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) seeks an independent state for the Baloch people. They carried out an attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on November 23 2018, and on a hotel in Gwadar on May 11 2019. The latter attack targeted the Zaver Pearl-Continental 5-star Hotel, which is another centerpiece of Chinese investment in the town.

The high security compound is not alone. There are also two smaller sites built in the last year with rows of blue-roofed buildings. It has been suggested that these might be barracks for a Chinese Marine Corps garrison. China was reported to be deploying marines there back in March 2017. But the sites lack the level of security that would be expected. Whatever their exact purpose, their location and timing suggests that they are connected to the port expansion. The sites can be seen in these tweets by Twitter user @Civil_Int:

Until now the commercial port at Gwadar appears to have been under-used. But Gwadar’s luck as a port is already changing, and not because of the Chinese base. A deal was recently made to allow Afghanistan-bound trade to use the port. The first large merchant ship, the MV Manet, landed 17,600 tons of wheat there last week. But the economic benefit of the Chinese port and potential naval base could be much larger.

Whether the Chinese naval base materializes remains to be seen. But these new sites, including the heavily defended compound, may indicate that the next phase of port construction is imminent. And if the Chinese Navy does begin using the port it will strengthen their capabilities in the Indian Ocean.


National Highway Authority (NHA) has chalked out a plan for dualization of 298 kilometre Zhob-Quetta section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N-50) which forms part of western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).


The NHA has invited sealed bids from eligible firms registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for the works packages of dualization of five packages of the highway including 65 km Zhob-Tangi package,65 km Tangi-Qila Saifullah package, 50 km Qila Saifullah-Nasai package, 65 km Nasai-Khanozai package and 53 km Khanozai-Kuchlak (Quetta) Package.

The bids in sealed envelope, prepared in accordance with the instructions contained in the bidding documents, must reach at the address mentioned below on or before June 15, 2020.
Dualization of 298 kilometers long Kuchlak-Zhob Highway would connect far-flung areas of Balochistan with other parts of the country, help set up new industrial zones and boost the process of development in the province.

The road would not only connect areas in Balochistan but would also connect Dera Ismail Khan and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reduce travel time between Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan by eight hours.
 
Work has begun on western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said at a news conference here that the pace of work on CPEC has increased and new projects are also being launched and the government has approved DI Khan-Zhob road under CPEC's western route, which was the demand of smaller provinces.

The minister informed that tender for Hyderabad and Sukkur Motorways will be held this year.
 

