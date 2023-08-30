China overtakes U.S. to become biggest iPhone market for the first time ever​

beijingwalker
China overtakes U.S. to become biggest iPhone market for the first time everBYSURAJ
AUGUST 30, 2023
U.S. and China remain the biggest iPhone market for Apple and the two countries have accounted for a major chunk of iPhone sales for the company. While the U.S. ruled the top spot ever since the inception of Apple, in the second quarter of 2023, China has overtaken the U.S. to climb to the first spot.
According to a report by Tech Insights (via The Elec), a global market research firm, China became the country that sold more iPhones than the U.S. in Q2 2023. China accounted for a whopping 24% of global iPhone sales while the U.S. stood at the second position with 21% of global iPhone sales in the particular quarter.
This is the first time in history that China has surpassed the U.S. to become the biggest iPhone market.
According to the research firm, the numbers are “the result of reflecting China’s economic power, the rapidly growing middle class, and Chinese consumers’ preference for premium phones.”
While there is no doubt that the Chinese market has seen unprecedented sales of iPhones, another reason why the Asian country has been able to surpass the U.S. is sluggish sales in the latter.
In the second quarter of 2023, the iPhone sales numbers have declined and the reason behind this could be the upcoming release of new iPhones. It is highly likely that potential buyers are delaying and are waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 15 series to get the latest model, instead of spending on an older iPhone.
iPhone 14 Pro becomes best selling smartphoneWhile we are the sales number for iPhones in the second quarter of 2023, another report mentions that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling iPhone in the quarter. The analysis comes from Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker – 2Q23. iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most shipped smartphone worldwide in the first half of this year. The second place is taken up by the iPhone 14 Pro, followed by iPhone 14.
Tech Insights says, “Because the smartphone market is very fluid, it is necessary to understand the complex interaction between market forces, consumer preferences, and economic dynamics.”
If we talk about the global smartphone market in the second quarter of 2023, Samsung remains the leader. The Korean company has shipped 53.5 million units of smartphones and has accounted for 20% market share globally.
The second spot in the global smartphone market is retained by Apple with 43.1 million units of iPhone and accounting for 16% market share in the segment.
