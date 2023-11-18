What's new

China outpacing NASA in space race, leaves US worried

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,969
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China outpacing NASA in space race, leaves US worried​

According to a US intelligence officer, China sees space as a vital venue for countering US influence. The official emphasised that China hopes to build supremacy throughout the 21st century, much like the US did in the 20th century

Ajeyo Basu November 18, 2023 21:43:53 IST

According to sources, US intelligence has openly voiced concerns about China possibly surpassing the US in the race to return humans to the moon and build a lunar base.

In the race to explore and establish a lunar base, Beijing and Washington are actively vying for the upper hand in terms of international collaboration and strategic positioning.

But US officials are growingly worried that Beijing’s quick space programme advancement could give it a significant competitive advantage over the US.

US intelligence authorities publicly expressed their astonishment at China’s rapid space programme accomplishments, especially the building of an Earth-orbiting space station so quickly.

By the end of this decade, Chinese authorities are certain that their country will have accomplished significant lunar milestones, including the landing of people on the moon and the establishment of a permanent facility at the lunar south pole.

This became apparent when NASA missed its targets for comparable projects. NASA expressed concerns in June 2023 regarding SpaceX’s Starship lunar lander’s preparedness for the Artemis 3 mission, which is scheduled to be the first American mission to land on the moon again by late 2025.

The US Space Agency hinted at the time that the mission’s December 2025 deadline might be moved to a later date in 2026. Consequently, there could be setbacks to the US goal of establishing a long-term human settlement on the moon by 2030.

According to a comment from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, China recently declared their intention to arrive by 2035.

“That date is drawing nearer and nearer. I consider China’s mad dash to the moon to be extremely serious,” he said.

According to a US intelligence officer, China sees space as a vital venue for countering US influence. The official emphasised that China hopes to build supremacy throughout the 21st century, much like the US did in the 20th century, and does not intend to be the dominant space power only in the 2020s.

www.firstpost.com

China outpacing NASA in space race, leaves US worried

According to a US intelligence officer, China sees space as a vital venue for countering US influence. The official emphasised that China hopes to build supremacy throughout the 21st century, much like the US did in the 20th century
www.firstpost.com www.firstpost.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US Admits China ‘Outpacing’ NASA In Space Race; Could Become The 1st Nation To Establish Lunar Outpost?
Replies
14
Views
76
jhungary
jhungary
N
NASA experts wanted India 🇮🇳 to share space technology after seeing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft development: ISRO chief Somanath
Replies
11
Views
455
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
beijingwalker
China's Long March 10 Rocket: A Giant Leap Back to the Moon
Replies
0
Views
161
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China plans on sending two rockets for its first crewed lunar landing
Replies
0
Views
511
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Skull and Bones
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch, space agency says
Replies
1
Views
490
Deino
Deino

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom