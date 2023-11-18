beijingwalker
China outpacing NASA in space race, leaves US worried
According to a US intelligence officer, China sees space as a vital venue for countering US influence. The official emphasised that China hopes to build supremacy throughout the 21st century, much like the US did in the 20th centuryAjeyo Basu November 18, 2023 21:43:53 IST
According to sources, US intelligence has openly voiced concerns about China possibly surpassing the US in the race to return humans to the moon and build a lunar base.
In the race to explore and establish a lunar base, Beijing and Washington are actively vying for the upper hand in terms of international collaboration and strategic positioning.
But US officials are growingly worried that Beijing’s quick space programme advancement could give it a significant competitive advantage over the US.
US intelligence authorities publicly expressed their astonishment at China’s rapid space programme accomplishments, especially the building of an Earth-orbiting space station so quickly.
By the end of this decade, Chinese authorities are certain that their country will have accomplished significant lunar milestones, including the landing of people on the moon and the establishment of a permanent facility at the lunar south pole.
This became apparent when NASA missed its targets for comparable projects. NASA expressed concerns in June 2023 regarding SpaceX’s Starship lunar lander’s preparedness for the Artemis 3 mission, which is scheduled to be the first American mission to land on the moon again by late 2025.
The US Space Agency hinted at the time that the mission’s December 2025 deadline might be moved to a later date in 2026. Consequently, there could be setbacks to the US goal of establishing a long-term human settlement on the moon by 2030.
According to a comment from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, China recently declared their intention to arrive by 2035.
“That date is drawing nearer and nearer. I consider China’s mad dash to the moon to be extremely serious,” he said.
According to a US intelligence officer, China sees space as a vital venue for countering US influence. The official emphasised that China hopes to build supremacy throughout the 21st century, much like the US did in the 20th century, and does not intend to be the dominant space power only in the 2020s.
