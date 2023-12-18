beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 66,247
- -55
- Country
- Location
China Outpaces U.S. in Naval Strength: Implications Explored
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 17, 2023 at 4:16 pm EST
Recent advancements in China’s military capabilities have drawn the world’s attention. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) now boasts a larger fleet of naval combat ships than the United States, marking a significant shift in global naval power. The implications of this development are far-reaching, particularly in relation to the strength of the U.S. military.
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 17, 2023 at 4:16 pm EST
Recent advancements in China’s military capabilities have drawn the world’s attention. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) now boasts a larger fleet of naval combat ships than the United States, marking a significant shift in global naval power. The implications of this development are far-reaching, particularly in relation to the strength of the U.S. military.
China’s Growing Naval StrengthChina’s activities in the South China Sea have been a source of international concern. The U.S. and its allies perceive these activities as China’s attempt to challenge the established maritime order. Notably, a critical turning point came in 2012 when China seized Scarborough Shoal. Since then, Beijing has been actively pursuing measures to control the sea through legal means. These include land reclamation projects, bolstering the coast guard, and reforms to domestic maritime laws. With these actions, China aims to secure international support for its claims and foster a fair and reasonable maritime order, aligning with the party’s view of the rise of the East and decline of the West.
Potential Implications for Inter-Korean ConflictAmidst these developments, there is growing speculation about China’s potential role in a future inter-Korean conflict. Historically, Beijing has supported North Korea (DPRK), but it remains uncertain whether this support would extend to military intervention. The likelihood of such intervention may depend on whether China can use this situation to distract the U.S. from a concurrent issue in Taiwan.
Technical Considerations and CybersecurityInterestingly, the discussion of China’s military strength coincides with technical information concerning Internet Explorer’s incompatibility with certain websites. Microsoft’s cyber-security chief has advised against using Internet Explorer since 2019, recommending alternative browsers for enhanced security and functionality. This underscores the need for up-to-date digital practices in an increasingly interconnected and cyber-dependent world.
China's Naval Ascendancy: A New Global Maritime Order?
China's growing naval strength surpasses the U.S., raising concerns about potential implications for inter-Korean conflict and global maritime order.
bnnbreaking.com