beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 64,053
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
China outlines vision for ‘green aviation’ with NEV industry, C919 as models
- Government bodies release document laying out long-term plan for sustainable aviation, emphasising recent developments in foundational tech
- Expected milestones set out to meet looming emissions goals and compete with major international players
China has set ambitious targets for its future use of sustainable fuels and electric power in civil aviation, opening a new front in its quest to compete with powerhouse manufacturers Boeing and Airbus in building the next generation of airliners.
The 2023-2035 development guidelines on green aviation, released on Tuesday, are a sign of intent by Beijing to make headway in the global arena after the country’s success in the new energy vehicle (NEV) market and the summer debut of the C919, the country’s home-grown commercial jet.
“China has accumulated technological advantages in new energy equipment, such as electric vehicles and rail transport, forming an advanced industrial foundation for the green development of the aviation manufacturing industry,” the guidelines read in part.
The document was jointly drafted by four high-level government bodies – chief industry regulator the Civil Aviation Administration of China as well as the ministries of industry and information technology, finance, and science and technology.
China boasts the world’s largest new energy vehicle market and holds a dominant position in the supply chain, although its overseas expansion has hit a snag after the European Union announced it would conduct an anti-subsidy investigation last month.
The guideline drafters also laid out milestones to be reached by 2025, including “further improvements in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft (eVTOL) pilot operations and key technological breakthroughs in hydrogen-powered aircraft”.
“Being one of the world’s major airframe manufacturers, our technology and equipment are both relatively state of the art,” said Tammy Qiu, former national chair of the aviation and aerospace working group at the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.
Considering the fact Chinese carmaker Geely has set up subsidiary Aerofugia Technology to focus on low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and eVTOL passenger aircraft, green aviation ventures could learn and benefit from China’s progress, she said.
“Green manufacturing is something all the industry players place strong emphasis on,” Qiu added. “In this industry, all the stakeholders have worked relentlessly toward the goal of ‘net zero emissions by 2050.’ They are approaching this objective from different angles, whether it’s the equipment, fuel, or the entire aircraft manufacturing process.”
Gary Yan, Chinaerospace.comThis will be a long-term endeavour that demands sustained effort
The document also outlined goals for 2035, including the establishment of a comprehensive green aviation ecosystem characterised by new energy aircraft, unmanned operation, electrification and intelligence.
Meanwhile, it continued, the home-grown C919 will become a first-class vessel in terms of safety, environmental protection, cost-effectiveness and comfort.
“Green aviation is an emerging field that has received significant attention from governments worldwide, and China is at the forefront,” said Gary Yan, founder and CEO of Chinaerospace.com, an aviation and aerospace industry services provider.
However, Yan warned that success in NEV cannot simply be copied, citing significant differences in product complexity and stringent safety requirements.
“This will be a long-term endeavour that demands sustained effort,” he added.
China’s vision for ‘green aviation’ points to NEV and C919 success
Recently released guidelines for the development of China’s civil aviation industry have explicitly used the country’s booming NEV industry and the home-grown C919 as examples to follow for future innovations.
www.scmp.com