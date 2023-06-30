What's new

China on track to blow past Xi’s clean power goal 5 years early, thanks to booming solar sector

China on track to blow past Xi’s clean power goal 5 years early, thanks to booming solar sector​

  • Friday, 30 Jun 2023
    2:34 PM MYT
China has announced or begun construction on enough projects for total wind and solar capacity to likely reach 1,371GW by 2025. - Reuters

BEIJING (Bloomberg): China is on track to almost double its wind and solar capacity by 2025 and blow past the country’s clean power target five years early, according to Global Energy Monitor.

The country has announced or begun construction on enough projects for total wind and solar capacity to likely reach 1,371 gigawatts by 2025, the climate research firm said in a new report. That would vastly outstrip a goal set by President Xi Jinping in late 2020 of having 1,200 gigawatts of panels and turbines by 2030.

China has installed record amounts of solar each of the past two years and is turbo-charging its efforts in 2023 as an easing of supply chain bottlenecks drives down the price of panels.

Still, the country is mining record amounts of coal and building a new fleet of generators powered by the fossil fuel - and striking new long-term deals to buy natural gas - in order to avoid shortages that have plagued its electricity system in recent years.

"China is making strides, but with coal still holding sway as the dominant power source, the country needs bolder advancements in energy storage and green technologies for a secure energy future,” said Martin Weil, a GEM researcher.

Clean power installations in 2023 could hit 154 gigawatts of solar, 55.7 gigawatts of onshore wind power and 8.3 gigawatts of offshore wind, according to BloombergNEF forecasts.

That’s in line with an assessment published Wednesday (June 28) by the China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute, an advisory body with close links to the National Energy Administration, which predicts solar installations of about 100 gigawatts and 60 gigawatts of wind for this year.

China already installed 61.2 gigawatts of solar power between January and May, according to the NEA, outpacing a previous assessment from the China Photovoltaic Industry Association. Wind installations are also rebounding after pandemic-related delays, while fierce domestic competition among manufacturers is keeping costs in check.


China on track to blow past Xi’s clean power goal 5 years early, thanks to booming solar sector

BEIJING (Bloomberg): China is on track to almost double its wind and solar capacity by 2025 and blow past the country’s clean power target five years early, according to Global Energy Monitor.
China set to meet wind, solar power targets five years ahead of schedule​

Published

July 1, 2023

China is on track to double its solar and wind power capacity and achieve its ambitious 2030 target five years ahead of schedule. If all announced projects are successfully built and commissioned, the country will have a total of 1.2 TW by the end of 2025, according to a report by Global Energy Monitor (GEM). China has the highest wind and solar power capacities in the world.

GEM found that China has nearly half the world’s capacity for utility-scale wind and solar power plants.

The total has already reached 757 GW, and there are plans for an additional 750 GW, expected to come online by mid-decade. The prospective projects that have been announced or are in the preconstruction and construction phases amount to approximately 379 GW of utility-scale solar and 371 GW of wind capacity. GEM covers wind farms of over 10 MW and solar power plants of over 20 MW in its report.

Goals achieved five years ahead of schedule​

China will have a capacity of 1.37 TW in wind and solar by the end of 2025 when all prospective projects are completed, surpassing the government’s target of 1.2 TW for 2030.

GEM attributed the rise in the two sectors to a combination of incentives and new regulations.

China has more installed utility-scale solar power capacity than the rest of the world combined, and the trend continues. It has reached 228 GW. The majority of large photovoltaic installations are concentrated in northern and northwestern provinces and deserts, particularly in Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Hebei.

The National Energy Administration reported that in the first five months of 2023 alone, the country installed an additional 61.2 GW of photovoltaics, worth USD 13.6 billion.

The total utility-scale wind power generation capacity has doubled since 2017 to over 310 GW. The highest concentration of wind farms is in northern and northwestern regions: Inner Mongolia, Hebei, and Xinjiang.

The offshore wind capacity has reached 31.4 GW, exceeding the combined capacity of all such facilities along the European coastlines.

Renewable sources to constitute at least one third of electricity mix by 2030

China, currently the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is responsible for half of the world’s coal consumption. But by 2030 it plans to cover at least one third of its electricity consumption from renewable sources. It has committed to begin reducing CO2 emissions by the end of the decade and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

China has committed to peak CO2 emissions by the end of the decade
GEM highlights that China is preparing energy storage for new wind farms and solar parks and developing technology to integrate generation, management, and storage systems. The country is also constructing dozens of green hydrogen plants that utilize renewable energy sources.

In terms of investment in wind and solar power, China surpassed the United States and Europe combined in 2022
The GEM report notes that China invested USD 164 billion in solar installations and USD 109 billion in new wind farms last year, surpassing the combined investment from the United States and Europe. Furthermore, it accounted for 55% of the global investments in 2022.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), China had a total wind power capacity of 329 GW, out of the global total of 825 GW, at the end of 2022. As for all types of photovoltaic installations combined, China had 307 GW out of an overall 849.5 GW in the world. The government’s calculations show total capacities were at 365 GW and 392 GW, respectively.

China set to meet wind, solar power targets five years ahead of schedule

China is on track to double its solar and wind power capacity and achieve its ambitious 2030 target five years ahead of schedule.
UN deputy chief praises China’s investment in tackling climate change, forging ‘new development pathway’​

30 June 2023

image1170x530cropped.jpg

The Deputy Secretary-General addressed students at China’s Peking University on Friday, describing their diligence and energy as critical to helping tackle the world’s challenges through multilateral action.

“The challenges are many and they are serious”, Amina Mohammed said, highlighting the plight of the planet.

“Almost all our indicators on the climate and ecological crises are pointing in the wrong direction.”

She praised China’s role in being an innovator and believer in the power of multilateralism to overcome challenges through collection action, pointing out that over half of the world’s new renewables are projected to be in China, both this year and next.

“This gives you a flavour of just how critical China is to tackling climate change and protecting nature”.

China ‘decoupling growth from emissions’

As one of the world’s largest economies and a major emitter of greenhouse gases as well as a major investor in renewables, she said China had an opportunity “to set the example of a new development pathway that decouples growth from emissions. One that ensures a renewable energy and climate-resilient future we strive for that is equitable, just and balanced.”

She pointed to the investments made by China in tackling climate change, singling out its role in the Presidency of COP15, where countries agreed the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework last December.

“This commits to reverse biodiversity loss and end our war on nature”, said Ms. Mohammed.

Just last week, countries formally adopted a new UN treaty to protect marine biodiversity and ecological systems and the International Energy Agency reports investment in solar is set to overtake global investment in oil production for the first time, she added.

China driving investment

“This is a milestone to be celebrated. And China’s enormous investments have played an important part”, she said.

She said amid the overlapping climate crises the was also hope.

“Averting the worst of climate change remains possible. This is the clear message from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses the climate science.”

She reminded that the Secretary-General has called on the largest 20 economies, including China, to work together to accelerate climate action.

‘Sustainable, equitable’ partnerships

She said China now can set a further example beyond the renewables sector, “one of partnership. This shows how we can move away from predatory and exploitative practices that have often characterized the extractives industry, and move towards partnerships that will ensure sustainable, equitable and resilient supply chains.”

She pointed to the upcoming Climate Action Summit in Nairobi convened by Africa, and for Africa, saying “it would be an ideal place to build partnerships”.

But to respond to the scale of the challenges we face, we need China, and all countries to do more, said the deputy UN chief, “and young people must play a vital role.”

“You can use your voice and influence to make clear how important action on climate and nature are to you. To engage with the Government and businesses at all levels to go further and to cooperate”, she added.

“I urge you to apply the dedication and imagination that has led to you to this hall today, to help to build a cleaner, safer fairer world for us all.”

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed (centre) visits the Net Zero Industrial Park in Ordos, China.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed (centre) visits the Net Zero Industrial Park in Ordos, China.

AI and the SDGs

Peking University was the last stop of Ms. Mohammed’s visit to China, which began this past Sunday in in Shanghai.

While there she participated in roundtables with business leaders including some international chambers of commerce to highlight the importance of sustainability, technology, innovation, and Artificial Intelligence to deal with the challenges of climate change as well as accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms. Mohammed also traveled to Huzhou City in Zhejiang Province and visited the UN Global Geographic Information Knowledge and Innovation Center, which seeks to strengthen data for the Goals.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visits a sand prevention and river protection shelter forest project in Kubuqi, China.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visits a sand prevention and river protection shelter forest project in Kubuqi, China.

Inner Mongolia: Afforestation and sand drift prevention projects

Next up, the Deputy Secretary-General travelled to Inner Mongolia, where she met Provincial leaders and acknowledged the regional efforts on climate action and long-term investments in afforestation. It was followed by a visit to the world’s first zero-carbon industrial park in Ordos.

Ms. Mohammed also undertook a visit to an afforestation project and sand drift prevention projects in Kubuqi, which also hosts China’s largest single-stage solar farm. The Kubuqi region comprises around 18,600 square km of golden sand dunes that plunge south in an arc from the Yellow River. Centuries of grazing had denuded the land of all vegetation, and the region’s 740,000 people were wallowing in isolated poverty.

A ‘just transition’ amid climate crisis

Back in Beijing yesterday, the Deputy Secretary-General held meetings with Government officials, which included the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, the Executive Vice Foreign Minister, the Minister of Environment, and China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change.

She outlined the benefits of financing and aligning China’s development objectives with the SDGs. Ms. Mohammed also expressed the urgent need for all leaders to embrace a just transition amid the climate crisis.

She further expressed the importance of an ambitious and action-oriented dialogue among leaders at the UN General Assembly in September at this crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris climate accord.

UN deputy chief praises China’s investment in tackling climate change, forging ‘new development pathway’

The Deputy Secretary-General addressed students at China’s Peking University on Friday, describing their diligence and energy as critical to helping tackle the world’s challenges through multilateral action.
Just talked to a relative who spent time in China.

While impressed by many things, he says pollution in the cities is chronic. One of the worst parts of living in China.
 

China is set to shatter its wind and solar target five years early, new report finds​

By Caolán Magee, CNN
Updated 1:12 PM EDT, Thu June 29, 2023

Wind farm in Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Wind farm in Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Future Publishing via Getty Imag

CNN —
China is on track to double its wind and solar energy capacity and hit its 2030 clean energy targets five years early, a new report has found.
The country is expected to produce 1,200 gigwatts of solar and wind power by 2025 if all prospective plants are built and commissioned, according to the study from the non profit Global Energy Monitor.

Solar capacity in China is now greater than the rest of the world combined. Its onshore and offshore wind capacity has doubled since 2017, and is roughly equal to the combined total of the other top seven countries, according to the report.

Dorothy Mei, project manager at Global Energy Monitor, said China’s surge in solar and wind capacity was “jaw-dropping.”
The country’s renewable energy boom is the result of a combination of incentives and regulations, according to the report. China pledged in 2020 to become carbon neutral by 2060.
But, while China may have become the global leader in renewable energy, the world’s biggest producer of planet-heating pollution is also ramping up coal production.

“China is making strides, but with coal still holding sway as the dominant power source, the country needs bolder advancements in energy storage and green technologies for a secure energy future,” Martin Weil, a researcher at Global Energy Monitor, said in a statement.

Coal power permitting in China accelerated rapidly last year when new permits reached their highest level since 2015, according to a report by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air and the Global Energy Monitor.

The amount of new coal projects permitted was equivalent to two large coal plants a week, the report found.

The country turned to coal last year in large part because of devastating heat waves and drought, the worst in six decades, which saw a surging demand for power at the same time as hydropower capacity plunged as rivers ran dry.

Pedestrians wait at an intersection as a news program report on Chinese President Xi Jinping's appearance at a US-led climate summit is seen on a giant screen in Beijing on April 23, 2021.

Pedestrians wait at an intersection as a news program report on Chinese President Xi Jinping's appearance at a US-led climate summit is seen on a giant screen in Beijing on April 23, 2021.
Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

China’s reliance on coal poses a significant challenge to global green energy targets, but the pace of wind and solar development is a positive sign, Byford Tsang, senior policy adviser at climate think tank E3G told CNN.

“China is rapidly and successfully scaling up its deployment of renewable power and has become the largest investor into renewables globally. This is both a cause and consequence of rapidly falling costs of renewable energy as compared to coal power,” he said.

Tsang hopes that relative cheapness of renewable energy will persuade China to kick its coal habit.

“China’s ability to build and deploy homegrown, cost-competitive renewable energy at speed and scale further calls into question the economic viability of new coal projects into the future,” he added.

In 2021, the IEA said that no new coal-fired power plants can be built, and no new oil and gas be developed, if the world is to limit warming to 1.5  degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a report from ERG.

 

