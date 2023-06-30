China on track to blow past Xi’s clean power goal 5 years early, thanks to booming solar sector​

Friday, 30 Jun 2023

2:34 PM MYT

China on track to blow past Xi’s clean power goal 5 years early, thanks to booming solar sector BEIJING (Bloomberg): China is on track to almost double its wind and solar capacity by 2025 and blow past the country’s clean power target five years early, according to Global Energy Monitor.

China has announced or begun construction on enough projects for total wind and solar capacity to likely reach 1,371GW by 2025. - ReutersBEIJING (Bloomberg): China is on track to almost double its wind and solar capacity by 2025 and blow past the country’s clean power target five years early, according to Global Energy Monitor.The country has announced or begun construction on enough projects for total wind and solar capacity to likely reach 1,371 gigawatts by 2025, the climate research firm said in a new report. That would vastly outstrip a goal set by President Xi Jinping in late 2020 of having 1,200 gigawatts of panels and turbines by 2030.China has installed record amounts of solar each of the past two years and is turbo-charging its efforts in 2023 as an easing of supply chain bottlenecks drives down the price of panels.Still, the country is mining record amounts of coal and building a new fleet of generators powered by the fossil fuel - and striking new long-term deals to buy natural gas - in order to avoid shortages that have plagued its electricity system in recent years."China is making strides, but with coal still holding sway as the dominant power source, the country needs bolder advancements in energy storage and green technologies for a secure energy future,” said Martin Weil, a GEM researcher.Clean power installations in 2023 could hit 154 gigawatts of solar, 55.7 gigawatts of onshore wind power and 8.3 gigawatts of offshore wind, according to BloombergNEF forecasts.That’s in line with an assessment published Wednesday (June 28) by the China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute, an advisory body with close links to the National Energy Administration, which predicts solar installations of about 100 gigawatts and 60 gigawatts of wind for this year.China already installed 61.2 gigawatts of solar power between January and May, according to the NEA, outpacing a previous assessment from the China Photovoltaic Industry Association. Wind installations are also rebounding after pandemic-related delays, while fierce domestic competition among manufacturers is keeping costs in check.