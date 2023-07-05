China offers assistance for flood prevention​

Published :Jul 05, 2023 08:18 AMUpdated :Jul 05, 2023 08:19 AMChina’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has offered assistance to Bangladesh for dredging the relevant rivers to improve the capacity of the rivers for better management of flood situations.The Chinese envoy conveyed the offer on behalf of his country during a meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday.The issue came up when they were exchanging views on climate change, the prevailing monsoon and its impacts on possible flood situation in the country, particularly the occurrence of flash-floods.Talking to the reporters after the meeting the Chinese envoy said, “Bangladesh is playing laudable role in multilateral forum.”During the meeting, Foreign Minister Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s commitments for further enhancing the ‘South-South Cooperation’ for greater collective benefit of the global South.He referred to innovative approaches including that of the Community Clinics introduced in Bangladesh by the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is now internationally appreciated.Momen observed that a developing country like Bangladesh could apply a lot of practical, simple and viable Chinese innovations for the benefit of the common people.The minister referred to Bangladesh’s success in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and appreciated the significant Chinese support in this regard.In this connection, he also pointed out the inflationary pressure and other economic woes inflicted by the undesired Russia-Ukraine war on the lives of the common people, particularly those in the developing world.He also expressed hope that the war would be brought to an immediate end through dialogue and peaceful diplomatic engagements.Momen praised the recent achievements of Chinese diplomatic efforts that bore positive outcomes in the Middle East. He hoped China would continue to play important roles in mitigating many other crises in different parts of the world, including Bangladesh.The Chinese envoy shared updates with the minister about different development projects in Bangladesh that are being carried out with support from China.Foreign Minister Dr Momen thanked China as a trusted development partner and hoped that the ongoing bilateral engagements would be further enhanced.He encouraged greater Chinese investment in Bangladesh to facilitate more job creation and the transfer of technology and skills.Foreign Minister Dr Momen acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of China under the trilateral framework for facilitating the desired repatriation of the Rohingya refugees, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.They also reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in various multilateral and international forums.