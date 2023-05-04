What's new

China needs foreign workers. So why won’t it embrace immigration?

China needs foreign workers. So why won’t it embrace immigration?​


Opposition to multiculturalism is fuelled, in part, by claims of racial purity​

TOPSHOT - An employee wearing a face mask works at an SMC plant during a media tour organised by the government in Beijing on May 13, 2020, as the country's industrial sector starts again following shutdowns during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

May 4th 2023
For hundreds of years China could boast of having more people than any other country. The title became official in the 1950s, when the un began compiling such data. Such a large population conferred on China certain bragging rights. A huge labour supply also helped to boost its annual gdp growth, which has averaged close to 9% over the past three decades.

www.economist.com

China needs foreign workers. So why won’t it embrace immigration?

Opposition to multiculturalism is fuelled, in part, by claims of racial purity
www.economist.com www.economist.com
 
zhxy said:
It causes problems in terms of demographics, sociology and genetic contamination. It is not fair to indigenous citizens (one-child policy). Undoubtedly opening the door to immigrants was the dumbest decision in history.

The safest option is not to accept immigrants.
Another option is free castration and sterilization for immigrants. But it seems a bit cruel and inhumane.

Therefore, the most reasonable option is to use robots and artificial intelligence.

Of course, the final decision rests with the Chinese government.
That is the dumbest logic I've seen. Yes, there will be co-mingling, but it's not necessarily bad; without immigration, you're losing out on potential talent that can drive the economy further. The West, mainly the U.S., is the house of innovation because it takes the best of Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East and plugs them into the broader economy, and then the world, including China, benefits.

Just look at the COVID vaccine. A Turkish scientist, husband, and wife team that lived in Germany cracked the code. So now you have a Western company reaping the benefits and more funding down the road for virology in this segment.

From what I remember, Hyundai and Kia brought on Porsche and Volkswagon designers for the passenger vehicles, and it did wonders for their sales in the States.

Immigration has a net benefit overall.
 
Robotics not foreign workers is the answer.
 
China's problem is labor abundance at the moment (with nearly 20% university graduate unemployment), and still at least a 100 million people will leave the countryside for the cities in the next 10 years.

Why does it need immigrants in the short term?
 
Why care ? Japan is doing just fine
 
The answer is that it wants to remain a closed, xenophobic and racist society that it always has been.
 
What is this all about ? China is already a over populated country and the unemployment rate is relatively high now, so you people just want to screw up China more ?

VCheng said:
The answer is that it wants to remain a closed, xenophobic and racist society that it always has been.
You are just talking nonsense, you just talk BS propaganda of evil China everything whenever you open your mouth. The most racist country is US. China just have to be responsible to all its citizens.
 
Your West Turkestan dad still loves China.

menafn.com

Tunnel boring machine built in China will be sent to Turkey

A big tunnel-boring equipment produced in China just rolled off the production line in Tianjin Municipality, north China, and will be sent to Turkey
menafn.com menafn.com
 
We should think out of the framework that migrant at all spectrum is good -- in fact, migration is VERY bad unless migrants are high quality.

Racial purity is good.

Bastardization is bad -- unless the bastard can accept Han culture.

Han culture is good.
 
China suffered from massive migration problems resulting to death of at least 30% population. During Han dynasty, government allows the nomads and other minorities to settle within Chinese border. Then these nomads rebelled, fragmenting China for 300 year. Civil war runs out of control.
 
zhxy said:
Do you know what reason China's first female university student was infected with HIV? Because she had sex with a black student from Africa.

HIV prevalence in Africa is very high. But China did not check the health of African students before allowing them to study in China. It led to an outbreak of HIV disease in Chinese universities, not only HIV but also sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhea, syphilis....

Not only black students, black teachers also commit similar crimes. There was a black teacher who raped more than 70 Chinese female students. And most recently, a black teacher killed a Chinese female student. He married a Chinese wife and had children, but he cheated and flirted with the girls in the school.

And the problem is not just about black citizens. There was a white fitness trainer who seduced, abused, and slept with over 1000 Chinese girls during his time in China. He even secretly recorded videos and sold them on foreign websites

And there are a lot of sex offenders from the middle east, south asia.....
Click to expand...

Jews are pushing migration everywhere. Those nationalist will be branded as racist.

The result of mass migration will be cultural nihilism, moral degeneration, attenuation of patriotism, identity crisis, moral nihilism.

The intermigration between East Asian is ok.

You dont want to bring in those BLM keep shouting maths are racist, having 70% out of wedlock, fk non stop, peddle wife axx, take drug, and keep murdering.

Even pure African, US black hate one another.
 
Song Hong said:
China suffered from massive migration problems resulting to death of at least 30% population. During Han dynasty, government allows the nomads and other minorities to settle within Chinese border. Then these nomads rebelled, fragmenting China for 300 year. Civil war runs out of control.
Click to expand...
Not entirely true. As early as spring and authum period, government of each state would hire talent from other state.

During the Warring States, the kingdom of Qin hired a talented prime minister from an enemy state.

China is always called the Middle Kingdom. It has NEVER BEEN named after a race.

How many country is not name after a race? Can you name two?
 

