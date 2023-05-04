China needs foreign workers. So why won’t it embrace immigration?​

zhxy said: It causes problems in terms of demographics, sociology and genetic contamination. It is not fair to indigenous citizens (one-child policy). Undoubtedly opening the door to immigrants was the dumbest decision in history.



The safest option is not to accept immigrants.

Another option is free castration and sterilization for immigrants. But it seems a bit cruel and inhumane.



Therefore, the most reasonable option is to use robots and artificial intelligence.



That is the dumbest logic I've seen. Yes, there will be co-mingling, but it's not necessarily bad; without immigration, you're losing out on potential talent that can drive the economy further. The West, mainly the U.S., is the house of innovation because it takes the best of Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East and plugs them into the broader economy, and then the world, including China, benefits.Just look at the COVID vaccine. A Turkish scientist, husband, and wife team that lived in Germany cracked the code. So now you have a Western company reaping the benefits and more funding down the road for virology in this segment.From what I remember, Hyundai and Kia brought on Porsche and Volkswagon designers for the passenger vehicles, and it did wonders for their sales in the States.Immigration has a net benefit overall.