China Nakhi people -- matrilineal?

China Naxi race is a orgy and matrilineal society?? Women are empowered. Below is decription by wiki.Bascially both men and women can make freely. Boys do not know biological father. Property pass to girls. The head of households are women.....................Nakhi from the northern region, Yongning (永宁) are known to be matrilineal and matrilocal, i.e. parentage is by the mother and all children - men and women - live in the house of the mother, from birth until death. Their family system is different from the one we know in the West since marriage - that is to say the recognition of a union of individuals by an institution - does not exist. The practice of sexual life is free between non-consanguineous adults: at night, the man goes to the woman with whom he would like to have sex, the woman being free to accept or not. Both men and women are free to have multiple partners. As a result, children do not always know their biological father. The children are raised by the inhabitants of the household, the maternal uncles assuming the role of "father" as envisioned in the West. This conception stems in part from one of their beliefs presenting the man as the rain on the grass: it serves to foster what is already there. The reproductive role of the man is thus to "water" the fetus already present in the woman. For Nakhi, hereditary characters are contained in bones, and are transmitted by women. However, with the opening to tourism and the exile of some inhabitants, manners tend to change, some Nashi conforming to the monogamous couple