What's new

China Nakhi people -- matrilineal?

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 4, 2020
Messages
4,757
Reaction score
-25
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
China Naxi race is a orgy and matrilineal society?? Women are empowered. Below is decription by wiki.

Bascially both men and women can make freely. Boys do not know biological father. Property pass to girls. The head of households are women

.....................

1691989600594.png


1691989645518.png


Nakhi from the northern region, Yongning (永宁) are known to be matrilineal and matrilocal, i.e. parentage is by the mother and all children - men and women - live in the house of the mother, from birth until death. Their family system is different from the one we know in the West since marriage - that is to say the recognition of a union of individuals by an institution - does not exist. The practice of sexual life is free between non-consanguineous adults: at night, the man goes to the woman with whom he would like to have sex, the woman being free to accept or not. Both men and women are free to have multiple partners. As a result, children do not always know their biological father. The children are raised by the inhabitants of the household, the maternal uncles assuming the role of "father" as envisioned in the West. This conception stems in part from one of their beliefs presenting the man as the rain on the grass: it serves to foster what is already there. The reproductive role of the man is thus to "water" the fetus already present in the woman. For Nakhi, hereditary characters are contained in bones, and are transmitted by women. However, with the opening to tourism and the exile of some inhabitants, manners tend to change, some Nashi conforming to the monogamous couple


en.wikipedia.org

Nakhi people - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Soft power: In China, 'Barbie' moves women to tears, 'triggers' men to walk out
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
1K
Song Hong
Song Hong
Get Ya Wig Split
Six people killed in southern China knife attack at kindergarten
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
888
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Stranagor
Shocking cases of domestic violence are leading young Chinese to question marriage
Replies
1
Views
108
Menthol
Menthol
S
Muslim Women Seen with Hindu Men Harassed, Doxed In Name of 'Bhagwa Love Trap'
Replies
4
Views
414
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
hatehs
Woman stripped and raped in Manipur speaks: Police were with the mob, they left us with those men
2
Replies
18
Views
421
GamoAccu
GamoAccu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom