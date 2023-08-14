What's new

China Nakhi people -- matrilineal and female empowerment?

China Naxi race is a orgy and matrilineal society?? Women are empowered. Below is decription by wiki.

Bascially both men and women can mate freely. Children do not know biological father. Property pass to girls. The head of households are women. This is what feminists can aspire?

1691989600594.png


1691989645518.png


Nakhi from the northern region, Yongning (永宁) are known to be matrilineal and matrilocal, i.e. parentage is by the mother and all children - men and women - live in the house of the mother, from birth until death. Their family system is different from the one we know in the West since marriage - that is to say the recognition of a union of individuals by an institution - does not exist. The practice of sexual life is free between non-consanguineous adults: at night, the man goes to the woman with whom he would like to have sex, the woman being free to accept or not. Both men and women are free to have multiple partners. As a result, children do not always know their biological father. The children are raised by the inhabitants of the household, the maternal uncles assuming the role of "father" as envisioned in the West. This conception stems in part from one of their beliefs presenting the man as the rain on the grass: it serves to foster what is already there. The reproductive role of the man is thus to "water" the fetus already present in the woman. For Nakhi, hereditary characters are contained in bones, and are transmitted by women. However, with the opening to tourism and the exile of some inhabitants, manners tend to change, some Nashi conforming to the monogamous couple


Chinese people used to be a matrilineal, at least in my family, around thousands of years ago in Shandong-Hebei region.

If you look at the Chinese character for family it's a combination between the words of woman and giving birth.

But later our family turned patrilineal by forming a clan and up to today.

Family is matrilineal and clan is patrilineal.

I predict this will become the future of Western families.

Matrilineal.

I don't know how they will solve the family budget to raise the children.

50 years old unmarried women is the poorest people in USA.

Maybe the solution is polyandry?
 
I post this thread to show how ridicuous feminism and matrilineal culture is -- if they haven extinct yet. And also what contemporary elites WANT US TO BE.

The Naxi tribe appears to be matrilineal and free fk. The peasants are matrilineal.

Their elites are patrilineal and NO FREE FK for their women.

You can check out their kings. All take father surname Mu 木。They kill you if you fk their women. Property are pass down to son. Surname inherited by sons.

Peasants CAN convert to patrilineal in Naxi tribe -- only by earning making big contributions as a soldiers and rising to general, This is a privilege.

All feminism elite preach are hypocrisy.

They just want to control peasant men, They figure out, the chances of pesant rebel would be lower if they put additional firewall, in this case, women as managers in society.


