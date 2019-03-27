What's new

China MSA Ships

lcloo

lcloo

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 28, 2010
Messages
3,975
Reaction score
14
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia

Guangdong branch of China Maritimes Safety Administration (China MSA) has signed a contract to built its first 10,000 tons patrol ship. This will be the 3rd large patrol ship with above 10,000 tons displacement in China's civilian maritime law agencies. The first two ships were built for China Coast Guards.

Unlike China Coast Guards, China MSA ships do not carry any weapons, and they do not do law enforcement similar to China Coast Guards.

The Maritime Safety Administration of the People's Republic of China (CMSA; 中华人民共和国海事局; is a government agency which administers all matters related to maritime and shipping safety, including the supervision of maritime traffic safety and security, prevention of pollution from ships, inspection of ships and offshore facilities, navigational safety measures (including Search and Rescue, Aids to Navigation and the GMDSS), administrative management of port operations, and law enforcement on matters of maritime safety law. It was also responsible for marine accident investigation.It is headquartered in Dongcheng District, Beijing.

In October 1998, it was formed by the merger of the China Ship Inspection Bureau and the China Port Supervision Bureau into a comprehensive agency of maritime affairs, subordinate to the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China. The China MSA was the only maritime administrative agency that was not merged into the new China Coast Guard in June 2013. The CMSA retains its safety and control ("traffic police") remit, while the new CCG concentrates all other law enforcement and policing duties.


Guangdong firm to build China's first 10,000 ton maritime patrol vessel
Source Global Times Editor Chen Zhuo
Time 2019-03-27 21:32:31
8cdcd42c54981e05c0bd08.jpeg

Pictured is the Chinese Haixun 01 maritime patrol vessel, which has a displacement of 5,418 tons. Photo: IC

Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration signed a contract for China's first 10,000 ton-class maritime patrol vessel on Tuesday, which experts said could sail the high seas and provide assistance to Chinese and foreign ships in need.

Under the contract, the ship will be constructed by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company under China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, according to a statement the company released on Tuesday.

Designed by the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation's No.701 Research Institute, the ship will be 165 meters long and 20.6 meters wide and have a displacement of 10,700 tons, according to the statement.

The ship will become China's first 10,000-ton class maritime patrol vessel and act as the country's flagship for high seas patrol and rescue operations, serving China's strategy of becoming a major ocean power, the statement said.

South China's Guangdong Province is an important starting point and a coastal hub of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Li Jie, a Beijing-based naval expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The large maritime patrol vessel could play a significant role as Guangdong will face more and more maritime tasks as the BRI develops, Li said.

Missions for the ship will include comprehensive law enforcement, emergency search and rescue, ensuring navigation safety of other vessels, taking part in international maritime exchanges and cooperation and conducting maritime-related trainings, the statement said.

As a large ship it can carry more sailors, personnel and equipment and sail in rough seas, Li said, noting that it can also carry out longer missions and sail further distances than smaller patrol vessels.

The ship could have a crew of 100, accommodate 200 people rescued and host multiple types of helicopters, files show.

Li said the ship will not only rescue Chinese ships in peril, but also help foreign ones in need.

The vessel should be delivered within two and a half years, according to a procurement notice released by Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration in April 2018.

China is experienced with ships of a similar calibre, as the China Coast Guard already has two 10,000-ton class cutters, Li said.
 
Last edited:
Daniel808 said:
What's the difference between China Coast Guard (CCG) and China MSA? @lcloo @LKJ86
Click to expand...

The Maritime Safety Administration of the People's Republic of China (CMSA) is a government agency which administers all matters related to maritime and shipping safety, including the supervision of maritime traffic safety and security, prevention of pollution from ships, inspection of ships and offshore facilities, navigational safety measures (including Search and Rescue, Aids to Navigation and the GMDSS), administrative management of port operations, and law enforcement on matters of maritime safety law. It was also responsible for marine accident investigation.

CMSA is a civilian agency, its ships are not armed with canons, and during war time it will remain as civilian agency. China Coast Guard will be placed under control of Chinese armed forces in war time, and its ships are armed or have gun mounts reserved for future installation of canons up to 76mm gun.

In short China Coast Guard is paramilitary while CMSA is civilian.

The China Coast Guard was formerly the maritime branch of the People's Armed Police (PAP) Border Security Force under the Ministry of Public Security until 2013.

In March 2013, China announced it would form a unified Coast Guard commanded by the State Oceanic Administration. The new Coast Guard has been in operation since July 2013. As of July 1, 2018, the China Coast Guard was transferred from civilian control of the State Council and the State Oceanic Administration, to the People's Armed Police, ultimately placing it under the command of the Central Military Commission.

The CCG is known to perform mostly coastal and oceanic search and rescue or patrols, including anti-smuggling operations. During wartime it may be placed under the operational control of the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Roles of the CCG are diverse but include:

  • Patrol of territorial waters and disputed territories
  • Anti-smuggling, anti-piracy
  • Maritime policing and ship inspections
  • Harbour and coastal security
  • Research and survey
  • Search and Rescue
  • Fisheries protection
In June 2018, the China Coast Guard was granted maritime rights and law enforcement akin civilian law enforcement agencies in order to carry out contrast of illegal activities, keep peace and order, as well as safeguarding security at sea, when performing duties related to the use of marine resources, protection of marine environment, regulation of fishery, and anti-smuggling.
 
lcloo said:
The Maritime Safety Administration of the People's Republic of China (CMSA) is a government agency which administers all matters related to maritime and shipping safety, including the supervision of maritime traffic safety and security, prevention of pollution from ships, inspection of ships and offshore facilities, navigational safety measures (including Search and Rescue, Aids to Navigation and the GMDSS), administrative management of port operations, and law enforcement on matters of maritime safety law. It was also responsible for marine accident investigation.

CMSA is a civilian agency, its ships are not armed with canons, and during war time it will remain as civilian agency. China Coast Guard will be placed under control of Chinese armed forces in war time, and its ships are armed or have gun mounts reserved for future installation of canons up to 76mm gun.

In short China Coast Guard is paramilitary while CMSA is civilian.

The China Coast Guard was formerly the maritime branch of the People's Armed Police (PAP) Border Security Force under the Ministry of Public Security until 2013.

In March 2013, China announced it would form a unified Coast Guard commanded by the State Oceanic Administration. The new Coast Guard has been in operation since July 2013. As of July 1, 2018, the China Coast Guard was transferred from civilian control of the State Council and the State Oceanic Administration, to the People's Armed Police, ultimately placing it under the command of the Central Military Commission.

The CCG is known to perform mostly coastal and oceanic search and rescue or patrols, including anti-smuggling operations. During wartime it may be placed under the operational control of the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Roles of the CCG are diverse but include:

  • Patrol of territorial waters and disputed territories
  • Anti-smuggling, anti-piracy
  • Maritime policing and ship inspections
  • Harbour and coastal security
  • Research and survey
  • Search and Rescue
  • Fisheries protection
In June 2018, the China Coast Guard was granted maritime rights and law enforcement akin civilian law enforcement agencies in order to carry out contrast of illegal activities, keep peace and order, as well as safeguarding security at sea, when performing duties related to the use of marine resources, protection of marine environment, regulation of fishery, and anti-smuggling.
Click to expand...

Thank you so much for your explanation, bro :tup: @lcloo
 

Similar threads

E
A major breakthrough! China Coast Guard exercised administrative jurisdiction over the central and northern parts of the Taiwan Strait!
Replies
3
Views
549
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
LKJ86
China-Russia joint military exercises
Replies
12
Views
541
LKJ86
LKJ86
INDIAPOSITIVE
Philippines reports ‘confrontation’ with China in South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
309
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
beijingwalker
China cranking up production of game-changing frigate
Replies
1
Views
384
hari sud
hari sud
beijingwalker
China Designs World’s Largest LNG Carrier carrying 57 percent more
Replies
12
Views
219
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom