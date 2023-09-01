What's new

China Mobile Unveils First Reconfigurable 5G RF Transceiver Chip

China Mobile Unveils First Reconfigurable 5G RF Transceiver Chip​

Brandon Vincent
Sept.1 2023
China Mobile Unveils First Reconfigurable 5G RF Transceiver Chip


China Mobile, the leading telecom operator in China, has announced the successful development of the country’s first reconfigurable 5G radio frequency (RF) transceiver chip. The RF transceiver chip is considered the core component of 5G base stations, as it plays the role of translating analog and digital signals into high-speed conversion.

In the past, the development of RF transceiver chips had been dominatedother countries, making it a challenging area for research and development. With the introduction of China Mobile’s chip, called “Breaking Wind 8676,” the country’s 5G self-reliance has been significantly enhanced.

The reconfigurable architecture design of the chip allows for the restructuring of core specification parameters, module algorithms, and functionalities. This flexibility enables cost reduction and the possibility of large-scale promotion in commercial applications such as cloud and home base stations.

This development is a major step forward for China’s 5G industry, as it strengthens the country’s position in the global telecommunications market. With its own RF transceiver chip, China Mobile can rely less on imports and further drive the adoption of 5G technology within the country.

Overall, the successful development of China Mobile’s reconfigurable 5G RF transceiver chip marks an important milestone in the country’s journey towards achieving self-sufficiency in 5G technology. The chip’s versatility and potential for cost reduction open up new possibilities for the widespread deployment of 5G networks in various commercial applications.

