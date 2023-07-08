China Makes Cheap Electric Cars; Why Can’t Americans Buy Them? “[The Chinese have] reached a point of manufacturing cars efficiently like phones"

beijingwalker said: In other parts of the world, Chinese brands gains on really fast, if the west keep those restrictions, be ready for reciprocal policies from China against their cars in the world single biggest car market. Click to expand...

Sure, if you are talking about Africa or India or Cambodia.Again, you compare the car, what did it offer you, most people, again, if they can afford both options, will go for the one that offer more instead of just being cheap. That's buying mentality when you are in the West.I mean, if you want to dominate the market, you name me things that Chinese EV brand do better than US or German or even Korean brand. Can the battery last longer? How many airbag there were? How about connectivity? How about engine spec, how about drive control, what about driver assistance? Those are going to trump the price anytime and any day as long as people can afford those options.You are thinking, no, as long as it's cheap, it should be dominating those market. It may flies when you talk about not so rich countries, here, my niece who is a waiter, earn $68,000 a year, can easily afford a Tesla 3 (Which is around $57,000 here) . Will think about his options and not just whether or not it's cheap.