What's new

China leads world in full-time equivalent of R&D personnel: report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,142
-55
99,719
Country
China
Location
China

China leads world in full-time equivalent of R&D personnel: report​

2023-12-15 21:15:00

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Science and Technology released a report on Friday indicating that China ranks first worldwide in terms of the number of full-time equivalent research and development (R&D) personnel.

As an important indicator measuring sci-tech manpower input, the number of full-time equivalent R&D personnel in China increased from 3.247 million in 2012 to 6.354 million in 2022, the report said.
In recent years, China has been focusing on optimizing the structure of its sci-tech talent team while expanding the scale of its sci-tech talent pool.

The report said that the international academic influence of China's top sci-tech talents has continued to grow. The number of Chinese scientists added to the global list of highly cited researchers increased from 111 in 2014 to 1,169 in 2022, ranking second globally.

More outstanding young talents are taking the lead in major national sci-tech tasks. More than 80 percent of the researchers participating in the national key R&D programs are under the age of 45, said the report.

The report, which is published every two years, summarizes the latest developments of the country's sci-tech talents. ■

China leads world in full-time equivalent of R&D personnel: report

China leads world in full-time equivalent of R&D personnel: report-
english.news.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China to accelerate building Beijing into int'l sci-tech innovation hub by 2025
Replies
0
Views
333
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese youths strive to become world leaders in sci-tech
Replies
0
Views
315
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Employee of chip equipment giant ASML accused of stealing company secrets went to Huawei: report
Replies
7
Views
491
buntalanlucu
B
F-22Raptor
Chinese AI companies will fail to compete with US rivals in 2024
Replies
2
Views
124
buntalanlucu
B
beijingwalker
China: Top 500 private companies see growth in revenue
Replies
0
Views
196
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom