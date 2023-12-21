What's new

China leads with 11 out of 21 new “lighthouse factories” worldwide, including CATL, GAC Aian, and more, total 62 out 153 for China.

China leads with 11 out of 21 new "lighthouse factories" worldwide, including CATL, GAC Aian, and more.


December 18, 2023 by Kryzt Bates


Gamingdeputy reported on December 18 that the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the latest list of “lighthouse factories”. 21 factories around the world were newly selected, 11 of which are located in China. So far,There are 153 “lighthouse factories” in the world, including 62 in China, accounting for more than half of the total..

Gamingdeputy Note: The “Lighthouse Factory” project was selected by the Davos World Economic Forum in cooperation with the management consulting firm McKinsey. It is known as the “most advanced factory in the world” and is realized through digitalization, networking and intelligent means. The production process is fully automated and precise, representing the highest level of intelligent manufacturing and digitalization in the global manufacturing field today. The selection began in 2018.



China leads with 11 out of 21 new "lighthouse factories" worldwide, including CATL, GAC Aian, and more. - GAMINGDEPUTY

