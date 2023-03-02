What's new

China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, Year-long study finds China leads in 37 of 44 areas it tracked

China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, Year-long study finds China leads in 37 of 44 areas it tracked

Reuters
March 2, 20231:14 PM GMT+8

7OCHCD7PG5NNVCZHD3AIKIPHEI.jpg


SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical and emerging technologies as Western democracies lose a global competition for research output, a security think tank said on Thursday after tracking defence, space, energy and biotechnology.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said its study showed that, in some fields, all of the world's top 10 research institutions are based in China.

The study, funded by the United States State Department, found the United States was often second-ranked, although it led global research in high-performance computing, quantum computing, small satellites and vaccines.

"Western democracies are losing the global technological competition, including the race for scientific and research breakthroughs," the report said, urging greater research investment by governments.

China had established a "stunning lead in high-impact research" under government programs.

The report called for democratic nations to collaborate more often to create secure supply chains and "rapidly pursue a strategic critical technology step-up".

ASPI tracked the most-cited scientific papers, which it said are the most likely to result in patents. China's surprise breakthrough in hypersonic missiles in 2021 would have been identified earlier if China's strong research had been detected, it said.

"Over the past five years, China generated 48.49% of the world's high-impact research papers into advanced aircraft engines, including hypersonics, and it hosts seven of the world's top 10 research institutions," it said.

In the fields of photonic sensors and quantum communication, China's research strength could result in it "going dark" to the surveillance of western intelligence, including the "Five Eyes" of Britain, United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, it said.

National talent flows of researchers were also tracked and monopoly risks were identified.

China was likely to emerge with a monopoly in 10 fields including synthetic biology, where it produces one-third of all research, as well as electric batteries, 5G, and nano manufacturing.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences, a government research body, ranked first or second in most of the 44 technologies tracked, which spanned defence, space, robotics, energy, the environment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced materials and quantum technology.

China was bolstering its research with knowledge gained overseas, and the data showed one-fifth of the top Chinese researchers were trained in a Five Eyes country, it said.

The study recommended visa screening programs to limit illegal technology transfers and instead favour international collaboration with security allies.

Australia's universities have said they are complying with foreign influence laws designed to stop the illegal transfer of technology to China, but also noted international collaboration is an integral part of university research.

China leads US in global competition for key emerging technology, study says

China has a "stunning lead" in 37 out of 44 critical and emerging technologies as Western democracies lose a global competition for research output, a security think tank said on Thursday after tracking defence, space, energy and biotechnology.
China leading US in technology race in all but a few fields, thinktank finds

Year-long study finds China leads in 37 of 44 areas it tracked, with potential for a monopoly in areas such as nanoscale materials and synthetic biology

Thu 2 Mar 2023 05.00 GMT

The United States and other western countries are losing the race with China to develop advanced technologies and retain talent, with Beijing potentially establishing a monopoly in some areas, a new report has said.

China leads in 37 of 44 technologies tracked in a year-long project by thinktank the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The fields include electric batteries, hypersonics and advanced radio-frequency communications such as 5G and 6G.

The report, published on Thursday, said the US was the leader in just the remaining seven technologies such as vaccines, quantum computing and space launch systems.

It said the findings were based on “high impact” research in critical and emerging technology fields, focusing on papers that were published in top-tier journals and were highly cited by subsequent research.

“Our research reveals that China has built the foundations to position itself as the world’s leading science and technology superpower, by establishing a sometimes stunning lead in high-impact research across the majority of critical and emerging technology domains,” the report said.

“The critical technology tracker shows that, for some technologies, all of the world’s top 10 leading research institutions are based in China and are collectively generating nine times more high-impact research papers than the second-ranked country (most often the US).”

The Chinese Academy of Sciences ranked first or second in most of the 44 technologies included in the tracker, the report added.

“We also see China’s efforts being bolstered through talent and knowledge import: one-fifth of its high-impact papers are being authored by researchers with postgraduate training in a Five-Eyes country,” it said, referring to the intelligence-sharing grouping of the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

“China’s lead is the product of deliberate design and long-term policy planning, as repeatedly outlined by Xi Jinping and his predecessors.”

Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address last month that the US was “investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, and that China’s government is intent on dominating”.

But the institute said China was at high risk of establishing a monopoly in eight technologies, including nanoscale materials and manufacturing, hydrogen and ammonia for power, and synthetic biology.

The report said China’s strides in nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles in 2021 should not have been a surprise to US intelligence agencies “because, according to our data analysis, over the past five years, China generated 48.49% of the world’s high-impact research papers into advanced aircraft engines, including hypersonics, and it hosts seven of the world’s top 10 research institutions in this topic area”.

Across the board, the institute also found that there was “a large gap between China and the US, as the leading two countries, and everyone else”.

“The data then indicates a small, second-tier group of countries led by India and the UK: other countries that regularly appear in this group-in many technological fields— include South Korea, Germany, Australia, Italy, and less often, Japan,” it said.

The research, launched at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, was conducted by a team led by Jamie Gaida, a senior analyst with the institute’s international cyber policy centre.

The institute disclosed that its research was funded by the US state department’s global engagement center and a grant from the Special Competitive Studies Project, a foundation that aims to strengthen America’s long-term competitiveness.

The institute also called for democracies to establish large sovereign wealth funds for research, development and innovation in critical technology that they add to each year. It suggests allocating 0.5% to 0.7% of gross national income, with co-investment from industry.

It said while sovereign wealth funds should support the most promising programs, governments should also allocate some funds to high-risk, high-reward “moonshot” initiatives.

China leading US in technology race in all but a few fields, thinktank finds

Year-long study finds China leads in 37 of 44 areas it tracked, with potential for a monopoly in areas such as nanoscale materials and synthetic biology
ASPI is funded by US and Australia governments, as well as MIC, which produced some high profile research reports such as "Uyghur for Sale".
 
I looked at the report in detail and they have China ahead of the US in fields such as advanced aircraft engines, AI algorithms and hardware, nuclear fusion, sensors etc.

In other words this report is not credible, and there’s much more to science and technological advancement than the number of papers you roll out.
 
It has yet to be translated to dominance over most consumer products. American tech giants still dominate the global consciousness. China has not produced anything revolutionary (besides maybe TikTok) that the entire world is using. Yes, they have introduced some groundbreaking products domestically but they seem to mostly just focus on the domestic market whereas American tech giants are global.
 

China; a world leader in technology

Today 18:23
Beijing surpasses the US and other Western countries by leading the world in 37 out of 44 technology fields.

4849c5e1-8d97-46ca-9fc6-c2ccb916df1a_proc.jpg

0cfcfdfc-02b5-4e81-80e8-76349a859806_proc.jpg

27e83e0d-126e-4f32-8d59-215305a53af4_proc.jpg
16016e20-a1b4-4ddc-aba8-f42ffaa83e8a_proc.jpg
b405391c-dbe5-4c14-8af0-ad90f402c592_proc.jpg
ebdbe156-ae79-435e-bc78-9c5185c5ab4f_proc.jpg
f62f90db-766e-4f7c-b59e-a8b0a4176035_proc.jpg

China; a world leader in technology

Beijing surpasses the US and other Western countries by leading the world in 37 out of 44 technology fields.
Study: China Leads World in ‘High-Impact’ Research

Renee-piece-March-7-2023-web.png

Study: China Leads World in ‘High-Impact’ ResearchAlthough the US leads the world in global research related to high-performance computing, quantum computing, small satellites and vaccines, China “has a stunning lead in 37 of 44 critical and emerging technologies,” according to a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

The Chinese Academy of Sciences, a government research body, ranked first or second in most of the 44 technologies tracked, which covered defense, space, robotics, energy, the environment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced materials and quantum technology. The ASPI study showed that, in some fields, all of the world's top 10 research institutions are based in China.

Tracking cited scientific papers likely to result in patents, the ASPI study revealed that “over the past five, China generated 48.49% of the world's high-impact research papers into advanced aircraft engines, including hypersonics, and it hosts seven of the world's top 10 research institutions.” The ASPI report also tracked national talent flows of researchers and said China was likely to emerge with a monopoly in 10 fields including electric batteries, 5G, nano manufacturing and synthetic biology.

According to a news story on the report from Reuters, in the fields of photonic sensors and quantum communication, China's research strength “could result in it going dark to the surveillance of western intelligence.”

Study: China Leads World in ‘High-Impact’ Research

<p>Technological advances in robotics, energy, the environment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and quantum technology are coming out of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.</p>
China leads high-tech research in 80% of critical fields: report

Aggressive investment puts country far ahead of U.S., Europe, Japan

https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F9%252F5%252F0%252F6%252F46536059-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-169470323320230914N%2520China%2520hypersonic%2520missile.JPG

Military vehicles during a parade in Beijing carry hypersonic missiles, one of many high-tech fields where China leads the world. © Reuters

KAORU TAKATSUKI, Nikkei staff writerSeptember 15, 2023 02:28 JST

TOKYO -- China leads advanced technological research in 80% of critical fields including hypersonics and underwater drones, a report from an Australian think tank shows, as the country pulls ahead of the U.S., Europe and Japan through state-led investment.

Out of 23 technologies analyzed by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), China leads research in 19. The rankings are based on the 10% most cited academic papers among 2.2 million published between 2018 and 2022, with a focus on fields considered key to the trilateral security partnership among the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, or AUKUS.

China leads high-tech research in 80% of critical fields: report

Aggressive investment puts country far ahead of U.S., Europe, Japan
