What's new

China Leads Growth of Global Industrial Robot Stock, accounting for more than half of global new installations in 2022

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,470
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China Leads Growth of Global Industrial Robot Stock, accounting for more than half of global new installations in 2022​

INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS

by Felix Richter,
Nov 27, 2023

According to the latest World Robotics report published by the International Federation of Robotics, a record number of 553,000 industrial robots were newly installed last year, as the global operational stock climbed to 3.9 million by the end of 2022. Once again, Asia was the biggest growth driver, with 73 percent of newly deployed robots installed in Asia.

As our chart shows, China alone accounted for more than half of new installations in 2022, making it by far the largest market in the world. With just over 50,000 new installations, Japan came second last year, followed closely by the United States and South Korea. Japan is also the largest manufacturer of industrial robots, according to IRF, accounting for 46 percent of global production in 2022.

While China is the largest market in absolute terms and in terms of growth, South Korea and Japan are ahead of the world’s manufacturing superpower in terms of robot density, i.e. installed robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers. According to the IFR, South Korea had 1,000 installed robots per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry, compared to 399 for Japan and 322 for China.

31337.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: China Leads Growth of Global Industrial Robot Stock

This chart shows the countries that installed the most industrial robots in 2022.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 
This is indeed real industrial juggernaut, China 's true industrial and manufacturing capacity could be over half of the world total.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese Manufacturers Use 12 Times More Robots Than U.S. Manufacturers When Controlling for Wages, Almost Half of Industrial Robots Are in China
Replies
10
Views
464
IndoUS
I
StraightEdge
World Robotics 2023 Report: Asia ahead of Europe and the Americas
Replies
0
Views
217
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Hamartia Antidote
Watch this robot install solar panels in Arizona [video]
Replies
0
Views
90
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China leads global renewables race with record-breaking 230 GW installations in 2023
Replies
2
Views
21
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Dominates Global Shipbuilding in 2022 With Over 50% Of The Global Share, US Only 0.2%
Replies
4
Views
123
buntalanlucu
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom