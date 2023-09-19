beijingwalker
China leads Asia’s refinery hydrocracking units capacity
GlobalData EnergySeptember 15, 2023
By 2027, in Asia, 37 refineries will have upcoming hydrocracking units that are expected to become operational between 2023 and 2027. Photo by Tony Mucci on Unsplash.
Asia’s refinery hydrocracking units capacity increased from 3,479 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2017 to 4,483 mbd in 2022 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 5.1%. It is expected to increase from 4,483 mbd in 2022 to 6,958 mbd in 2027 at an AAGR of 8.8%.
China, India, South Korea, Japan and Thailand are the key countries in Asia that accounted for 90% of the total hydrocracking units capacity of the region in 2022.
China had the highest refinery hydrocracking units capacity in 2022 with 2,706 mbd. Other key countries in terms of refinery hydrocracking units capacity were India, South Korea, Japan and Thailand, with 668 mbd, 376 mbd, 170 mbd and 131 mbd, respectively. China witnessed the highest capacity growth from 2017 to 2022 with an AAGR of 8.0%, followed by India with 1.8%.
Refinery hydrocracking industry, Asia, capacity share vis-à-vis growth by key countries, 2017–2022*
*Source: Downstream Analytics, GlobalData Oil and Gas, Refinery Hydrocracking Units Capacity And Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast By Region And Countries With Details Of All Operating And Planned Hydrocracking Units To 2027
In Asia, 12 countries had active refineries with a total refinery hydrocracking units capacity of 4,483 mbd in 2022. Dalian III (China), Huizhou I (China), Dayushan Island (China), Lianyungang I (China) and Qingdao (China) were some of the largest active refineries in terms of hydrocracking units capacity in 2022.
By 2027, in Asia, 37 refineries will have upcoming hydrocracking units that are expected to become operational between 2023 and 2027. Sriracha I (Thailand), Vadinar (India), Yulong (China) and Visakhapatnam (India) are the major refineries with upcoming hydrocracking projects in the region during the 2023-2027 outlook period.
Further details on Asia’s/global hydrocracking units for the period 2023 to 2027 can be found in GlobalData’s new report, Refinery Hydrocracking Units Capacity And Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast By Region And Countries With Details Of All Operating And Planned Hydrocracking Units To 2027.
Asia's refinery hydrocracking units capacity increased from 3,479 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2017 to 4,483 mbd in 2022
