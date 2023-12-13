China leads 70% of the world's strategic industries. US think tank: The remaining advantage of the United States may not be sustainable.​

Written by:External submissionspublishing:2023-12-13 21:30renew:2023-12-13 21:30The U.S. Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) released a report on December 13 stating that in recent years, China’s efforts and investments in advanced industries have paid off, with investments in computers and electronic products, chemicals, basic metals, and motor vehicles and other fields, China is gaining market share from the rest of the world.As of 2020 data,It is worth noting that ITIF is a leading conservative think tank in the field of science and technology innovation policy in the United States and has always been critical of China's science and technology innovation policy. ITIF has also been recommending that Washington develop a national industrial strategy to ensure better competition with China.A report published on the website of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF). (Screenshot of website)The South China Morning Post reviewed the ITIF report and pointed out that China is currently the world's largest producer of computers and electronic products, chemicals, machinery and equipment, motor vehicles, basic metals, metal products and electrical equipment. At the same time, the United States is the world's leading producer in three major areas: pharmaceuticals, IT and information technology services, and other transportation.The report mentions that although the rest of the world (i.e. the United States) only outperforms China in three areas: pharmaceuticals, IT and information technology services, and other transportation, this dominance may not be sustainable because China has and artificial intelligence as key industries for development.It was specifically mentioned that China's huge investment in electric vehicles has paid off and has become the leader in global automobile production. China's electric vehicle output will reach 24.3% by 2020, higher than the United States' 14%, Germany's 12.6% and Japan's 10%.The world's leading countries and market shares of the ten strategic industries in the ITIF report. (ITIF)The United States maintains its global leadership position in the "other transportation" category, particularly due to its dominance in aerospace manufacturing. In 2020, the United States accounted for 34.5% of global air transport production, while China, which benefited largely from high-speed rail and shipping expansion, ranked a close second in this category at 15.1%.The report was prepared by ITIF founder and president Robert. Robert D. Atkinson and policy analyst Ian. Co-authored by Ian Tufts, 40 countries and regions were ranked on their performance in 10 advanced and strategically important industries with a global output of more than US$10 trillion in 2020.“In the ITIF report, China now dominates industries of strategic importance, producing more than any other country in absolute terms and all but a handful of other countries in relative terms.”As a non-renewable and scarce strategic resource, rare earths are a collective name for 17 metal elements. Nowadays, the importance of rare earth resources is self-evident. Restricting rare earth exports is one of China's powerful countermeasures against the United States. (VCG)ITIF said that in 2020, these 10 industries accounted for 11.8% of the global economy, roughly the same as in 1995 (11.9%). "This highlights the essence of a zero-sum competition between countries for global market share." In addition, in 2020, based on the economic scale of 10 industries, China's output value was 47% higher than the global average, while the United States' output value was 13% lower than the global average.ITIF wrote: "China's rapid growth in market share in these 10 industries in the report reflects the rapid decline in market share of the United States, G7 and OECD members as a group."The chip shortage during the epidemic exposed the fragility of the global semiconductor supply chain. The United States, Europe, Japan, China and other countries are all planning to reduce their dependence on Taiwan and South Korea. (Reuters)“Despite the passage of the Chip and Technology Act of 2022 (the Chip Act), the political will in the United States to implement and fully fund this agenda appears to be relatively low, especially with both parties unwilling to address the massive budget deficit in order to Free up the funds needed to implement this strategy. ""ITIF mentioned such a sentence in its report.The South China Morning Post pointed out that ITIF, a US think tank, has been advocating for Washington to formulate a national industrial strategy to ensure better competition with China. According to the report, in order to catch up with the share of advanced industries in China's economy, U.S. output must expand by $1.5 trillion, or 69%. This requires doubling the output of all industries except IT and information technology services.