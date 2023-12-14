What's new

China launchs 3rd mission of their reusable spacecraft same day than USA fails to launch Boeing X-37B

Why USA failed to launch Boeing X-37B?

  • Maybe due to a Chinese cyberattack

  • Maybe just bad luck, "ground issues"

China has sense of humor.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China sends reusable experimental spacecraft into orbit

China launched a Long March 2F carrier rocket on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China’s Gobi Desert, sending a reusable experimental spacecraft into orbit, according to the launch center.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn

phys.org

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch on hold for now, weather delays Falcon 9 attempt too

SpaceX is standing down from attempting to launch its powerhouse Falcon Heavy for now citing the need for "systems checkouts" while weather would have been an issue the next couple of days, and has already delayed a Falcon 9 launch as well.
phys.org phys.org



spacenews.com

China launches mystery reusable spaceplane for third time

China launches mystery reusable spaceplane for third time China launched its experimental reusable spacecraft for the third time Thursday while maintaining strict secrecy around the mission.
spacenews.com spacenews.com

en.wikipedia.org

Boeing X-37 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Chinese reusable experimental spacecraft - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 

