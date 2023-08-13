What's new

China launches world's first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar satellite for disaster monitoring

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,456
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
China launches world's first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar satellite for disaster monitoring
c75315272bb24735ab06fd6dbf18c83a.png

China launches a L-SAR4 01 satellite at 1:26 a.m. Beijing Time on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, August 13, 2023. /China Media Group

11:36, 13-Aug-2023

China on early Sunday sent a new satellite into space, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Sunday.

The satellite, L-SAR4 01, was launched at 1:26 a.m. Beijing Time on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, and then entered its planned orbit successfully.

The satellite is also the world's first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite entering the project implementation stage, and it will be mainly used to provide remote sensing information services.

Compared with low-orbit satellites and optical satellites, the L-SAR4 01 satellite has advantages of short high-orbit observation revisit period and wide imaging width with microwave observation that are not limited by climate (all-weather) and light (all-day).

It will improve the identification accuracy and efficiency of disaster abnormal change information, and enhance the comprehensive prevention and control capabilities of natural disasters.

In this case, the satellite will further improve China's space-based disaster monitoring system, which is of great significance for the improvement of the country's disaster prevention, mitigation and relief, said the CNSA.

Sunday's launch was the 483rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

news.cgtn.com

China launches world's first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar satellite for disaster monitoring

The satellite, L-SAR4 01, is also the world's first high-orbit synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite entering the project implementation stage.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China launches world's first methalox-powered rocket
Replies
5
Views
180
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China uses laser for 10 times faster satellite-to-ground communication in major breakthrough
Replies
0
Views
193
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
LKJ86
China launches first globally successful orbital mission for methane-fueled rocket
Replies
5
Views
122
kankan326
kankan326
beijingwalker
China develops de-orbiting sail to manage space debris
Replies
3
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Rocket Lab launches 7 satellites [using 3D printed engine], recovers [parachuted] first stage booster
Replies
0
Views
126
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom