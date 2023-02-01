China launches second possible Type 093B nuclear-powered attack submarine hull​

Emerging from the Shadows Although the new Liaoni

The Type 093B is estimated to be at the same noise level as the Improved Los Angeles class subs as well as Russian Akula Subs (which India operates and probably bases their subs); 105-110 decibels. With more modern Virginia SSN at 95 decibels.Considering the PLAN will try to transition to the Type 095 ASAP, once the economy and political situation is stabilized, IMHO the PN should try to buy the 3 Type 093G in the mid-2030s, by which time the subs will be 20 years old and the PLA maybe willing to part with them. A pump jet sub with 16 VLS, for use to protect the SLOCs, but during heightened tensions could be a very potent strategic India specific platform, if equipped accordingly, perhaps with a design based on the YJ-21 Hypersonic glider ballistic missile (survivable against all current Indian air defenses) with a supposed range of 1500 km. (BTW, this kind of missile could be developed domestically and have an extended range three stage variant from the standard two stage variant to replace all current strategic missiles for the SPD make make the entire force survivable against Indian air defenses.)A PN That could operate these subs would have the needed facilities built to maintain them, and could be a port the PLAN submarines would be able to visit and get some maintenance done in the western Indian Ocean.5:53-8:30