China keen to invest in Bangladesh's maritime sector, modernizing Mongla port

China to help internationalize Mongla port

China will not interfere in Bangladesh's upcoming elections

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen meet with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in Dhaka on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Photo: CollectedPublish : 23 Aug 2023, 06:37 PMUpdate : 23 Aug 2023, 06:52 PMChina has expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh's maritime sector and modernization of Mongla port.Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen expressed this interest during a meeting with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury On Wednesday afternoon.The state minister said: "China and Bangladesh have friendly relations. Both countries are working to smooth this relationship further."“China's investment projects in Bangladesh are ongoing. Despite the shock of Coronavirus and the Ukraine-Russia war, development projects are moving forward,” the state minister added."China will not interfere with the upcoming elections of Bangladesh. The people of the country will decide who will manage the country in the future" the Chinese ambassador said this while responding to journalists after the meeting.When asked what kind of assistance will be provided for the development of Mongla port, the Chinese ambassador said that China will help Bangladesh to internationalize the Mongla port.“We are the world's largest manufacturer of electric vehicles. So why do not we set up an electrical and battery plant at Mongla Port? China can also help Bangladesh in ICT, solar power and agricultural processing,” he added.The ambassador also said: “You know, Bangladesh produces a lot of fruits. China can help in setting up the processing industry in Bangladesh. So, we see a lot of potential around Mongla port."