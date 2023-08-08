beijingwalker
China July trade surplus with US rises to US$30.3b
China’s trade surplus with the US reached US$181.8 billion during January-July, Reuters calculations based on data from Chinese customs showed. — Reuters pic
Tuesday, 08 Aug 2023 11:32 AM MYT
BEIJING, Aug 8 — China’s trade surplus with the United States hit US$30.3 billion (RM138.6 billion) in July, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs today, rising from the US$28.72 billion surplus in June.
