China Is Working On An Upgrade To Its Y-20 Military Tanker​

China Is Working On An Upgrade To Its Y-20 Military TankerBYSU WU
PUBLISHED Dec. 2 2023
China is transitioning the engine of its primary transport aircraft, the Y-20, from Russian-made to domestically produced.
SUMMARY
- China is testing an updated variant of the Y-20U tanker with new high-bypass engines to enhance air-to-air refueling capabilities.
- The Y-20B, equipped with the China-produced WS-20 engine, has a maximum cargo capacity of 66 tons and lower operational costs.
- The Y-20 is a strategic transport aircraft that enhances China's logistical support capabilities, allowing for urgent domestic transport and intercontinental missions.
Pictures shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo reveal the Y-20U featuring what seem to be four Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC) Shenyang WS-20 engines, replacing the Soloviev D-30KP2s found in the standard Y-20s and Y-20Us.
The tanker with upgraded engines is also known as the Y-20B. The noteworthy aspect of the images is the presence of People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) markings on the aircraft.
The WS-20 engine not only features lower operational costs and extended range but also enables the Y-20 to achieve its designed maximum cargo capacity of 66 tons, a capability that was unattainable with the previously used Russian D-30KP-2 engines.
At last month's Dubai Airshow, the debut of the Y-20BE model, with the "E" at the end indicating it as an export variant equipped with the domestically produced WS-20 engine, garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally. The industry widely perceives this event as a symbol of the complete maturity of Y-20 technology.
As early as January 16th of this year, a Weibo user posted a video showing what appeared to be a Y-20 yellow-skin transport aircraft flying overhead. The aircraft was equipped with stubby engines under its wings, raising suspicions that the WS-20 engine had successfully undergone replacement on the Y-20.
Features of the new Y-20BEach wing outboard of the engines on the aircraft is equipped with a pod for hose-and-drogue refueling. However, unlike previous Y-20U versions, it does not feature a centerline refueling pod.
It is anticipated that the WS-20 will become the primary power plant for the Y-20 transport and its diverse variants, encompassing the tanker and a potential airborne early warning and control version.
According to FlightGlobal, with the enhanced bypass ratio of the WS-20, Y-20Us incorporating this upgraded powerplant are expected to exhibit superior endurance and refueling capacity.
The importance of Y-20 to ChinaThe Y-20 is a heavy, long-range strategic transport aircraft developed by China's state-owned aerospace company, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Xi'an Aircraft Industrial Corporation (XAC). It is currently the largest military aircraft in China.
Previously, China's strategic airlift capability relied on the import of 28 Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft from Russia. However, this quantity was insufficient for high-intensity usage in training exercises and emergency relief efforts. The addition of the Y-20 to the Chinese Air Force holds significant importance in enhancing China's logistical support capabilities.
The Y-20 is not only capable of undertaking urgent and difficult domestic transport within China but also enables intercontinental strategic and rescue material delivery. On April 9th, 2022, a fleet of six Y-20 aircraft took off from China, traversing the airspace of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Bulgaria before reaching Serbia.
This long-distance transport was for the export version of the HQ-22 missile, known as FK3, destined for Serbia. At that time, Turkish netizens also captured scenes of the aircraft flying over the Bosporus Strait.
