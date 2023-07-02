What's new

China is involved in Manipur violence: Sanjay Raut

China is involved in Manipur violence: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said China is involved in the ethnic violence in Manipur and sought imposition of President's rule in the state.


India Today News Desk
New Delhi,UPDATED: Jul 2, 2023 12:44 IST
sanjay_raut_china-sixteen_nine.jpg


Sanjay Raut said Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh should resign.

By India Today News Desk: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said China is involved in fueling violence in Manipur and sought answers from the Union government on action taken against China.

Sanjay Raut pointed out that the BJP is in power at the Centre and in the northeastern state that has witnessed ethnic violence since May 3. "Who pre-planned the violence," he asked.
#WATCH | China is involved in Manipur violence. What action did you (Central govt) take against China? He (Manipur CM) should resign and president's rule should be imposed there: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/0XWelH0fbR — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
"China is involved in Manipur violence. What action have you taken? For over 40 days, violence has been ongoing, people have left homes and are living in relief camps," Sanjay Raut said, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The statement comes hours after Biren Singh hinted at the involvement of a "foreign hand" in the violence that has gripped the state for over 50 days.
"He [Biren Singh] should resign and President's rule should be imposed there," Raut told news agency ANI.

It is to be noted that Chief Minister Biren Singh was close to resigning. High-voltage drama unfolded in Imphal on June 30 after thousands of demonstrators blocked Biren Singh’s convoy from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.

Locals tore his resignation letter in a big show of support and that changed Biren Singh's mind.

"At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," he said in a tweet later.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

China is involved in Manipur violence: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said China is involved in the ethnic violence in Manipur and sough imposition of President's rule in the state.
So India going to do a "surgical strike" on China ???? It is their favourite recourse ( though we have not heard those words uttered ever since the battering IAF / India took on Feb 2019 )..
 
Sometimes, if you need some entertainment in a weekend, there is no better place to go than watching a few Indian media channels.
 
Time to do "surgical strikes" on China by making a Bollywood movie on it

Let's think of the actor - modi as the finest actor of India should play the lead
 
iamnobody said:
Send Gujaratis and Bhaiyyas warriors to invade Chin.

Chinamen take no hostages.

Kyun bey bhaiyye @surmabhopali jayega China se ladne
If India fails to enhance the infrastructure in the eastern region, the Indian army could potentially face a more significant defeat than in 1962. This is not a threat, but rather a piece of advice. While India has fortified and established strong connectivity along the Pakistan border up to New Delhi, the eastern region lacks adequate connectivity to New Delhi and the rest of the country. When comparing this to what the Chinese have been doing on their side of the border, as well as in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, their efforts are astonishing. It is important to understand that warfare relies heavily on logistics, perhaps more than anything else.
 
Chandragupt Maurya said:
If India fails to enhance the infrastructure in the eastern region, the Indian army could potentially face a more significant defeat than in 1962. This is not a threat, but rather a piece of advice. While India has fortified and established strong connectivity along the Pakistan border up to New Delhi, the eastern region lacks adequate connectivity to New Delhi and the rest of the country. When comparing this to what the Chinese have been doing on their side of the border, as well as in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, their efforts are astonishing. It is important to understand that warfare relies heavily on logistics, perhaps more than anything else.
Forget all that

Poor Vietnamese defeated the Chinese and the Americans. Bhaiyyas & Gujaratis only know how to talk big.

Like twain said it's not size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.
 
Fools nation only blame its ills on China, maybe China should support the uprisings in the fools paradise after all.
 
@iamnobody @etylo
It is disturbing to see the racist advertisements produced by China that mock Indians. It is perplexing how such content is permitted in China, as making similar racist remarks against Chinese in India would result in legal consequences and potential imprisonment.
 
Chandragupt Maurya said:
@iamnobody @etylo
It is disturbing to see the racist advertisements produced by China that mock Indians. It is perplexing how such content is permitted in China, as making similar racist remarks against Chinese in India would result in legal consequences and potential imprisonment.
Behari Babua, North Indians discriminate against North East Indians. That's far more worse

Murder of Nido Taniam - Wikipedia

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Why Northeast India face racism in its own country?

North East India is the land of gripping scenic beauty formed of high hills, cascading waterfalls and undulating streams and exotic wildlife. It comprises eight states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. It also comprises of...
