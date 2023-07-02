beijingwalker
China is involved in Manipur violence: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said China is involved in the ethnic violence in Manipur and sought imposition of President's rule in the state.
India Today News Desk
New Delhi,UPDATED: Jul 2, 2023 12:44 IST
Sanjay Raut said Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh should resign.
By India Today News Desk: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said China is involved in fueling violence in Manipur and sought answers from the Union government on action taken against China.
Sanjay Raut pointed out that the BJP is in power at the Centre and in the northeastern state that has witnessed ethnic violence since May 3. "Who pre-planned the violence," he asked.
#WATCH | China is involved in Manipur violence. What action did you (Central govt) take against China? He (Manipur CM) should resign and president's rule should be imposed there: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/0XWelH0fbR — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
"China is involved in Manipur violence. What action have you taken? For over 40 days, violence has been ongoing, people have left homes and are living in relief camps," Sanjay Raut said, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
The statement comes hours after Biren Singh hinted at the involvement of a "foreign hand" in the violence that has gripped the state for over 50 days.
"He [Biren Singh] should resign and President's rule should be imposed there," Raut told news agency ANI.
It is to be noted that Chief Minister Biren Singh was close to resigning. High-voltage drama unfolded in Imphal on June 30 after thousands of demonstrators blocked Biren Singh’s convoy from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan.
Locals tore his resignation letter in a big show of support and that changed Biren Singh's mind.
"At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," he said in a tweet later.
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.
