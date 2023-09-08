What's new

China Is Flooding the World With Cars, Overseas demand for gasoline-powered cars that Chinese consumers shun is so great

China Is Flooding the World With Cars

Gasoline-powered models that Chinese consumers now shun in favor of electric cars, is so great that the biggest obstacle to selling more abroad is a lack of specialized ships to carry them

By Keith Bradsher
Published Sept. 6, 2023

At a time when many of China’s exports are faltering and its consumers are spending less at home, the country is flooding the world with cars.

Overseas demand for inexpensive vehicles made in China, mostly gasoline-powered models that Chinese consumers now shun in favor of electric cars, is so great that the biggest obstacle to selling more abroad is a lack of specialized ships to carry them.

Chinese automakers have leaped to dominance in Russia since war began in Ukraine, transporting cars by train. The companies have also captured large shares of markets in Southeast Asia, Australia, South America and Mexico. With lingering Trump-era tariffs holding back sales to the United States, China’s automakers are preparing a big push into Europe — once they have enough ships.

Shipyards along the Yangtze River are building a fleet of car-carrying ships that act as giant floating parking lots, capable of carrying 5,000 or more cars at a time.

The Jinling shipyard in Yizheng, a town near Nanjing, “is busy around the clock, there are night shifts every day,” said Feng Wanyou, a ship welder, during a lunch break.

Overall exports of Chinese goods, everything from furniture to consumer electronics, slumped 5.5 percent in the first eight months of this year, according to data released on Thursday. But China’s car industry has quadrupled exports in just three years, surpassing Japan this year as the world leader. This year, exports of cars surged 86 percent through July.

Two cargo vessels under construction side by side at a shipyard on a brown river under a cloudy sky.

Vehicle carrier ships being built in Yizheng.Credit...The New York Times

Chinese households’ appetite for spending — on new cars and almost everything else — has waned as real estate prices have fallen. Consumer confidence has shown few signs of recovering even after the lifting of nearly three years of stringent “zero Covid” policies.

When Chinese households buy cars, they increasingly choose electric vehicles from local manufacturers, which lead global production of EVs. The result is an immense supply of gasoline-powered models that Chinese consumers no longer want but that still sell abroad.

Chinese carmakers are stuck with unused factory capacity to build about 15 million gasoline-powered cars a year. They have responded by sending more than four million cars this year to foreign markets, at bargain prices.

“Why have they driven into exports? Because they have to — what are you going to do, close a factory?” said Bill Russo, a former chief executive of Chrysler China who is now chief executive of Automobility, a Shanghai consultancy.


All over the world, Chinese automakers are taking market share. Steel and electronics used in cars are cheap in China, giving automakers here an advantage. Local governments in China also give the companies nearly free land, loans at near-zero interest and other subsidies.

After years of quality gains and technology improvements, Chinese cars, even ones with out-of-fashion combustion engines, are turning heads at industry events like the Munich auto show this week.

In Australia, Chinese automakers have passed South Korean rivals in sales, and are catching up with Japanese competitors. China has also expanded exports quickly to Mexico and Britain, and is beginning to increase shipments to Belgium and Spain, which have important car-unloading ports that serve as a gateway to other European Union countries.

Image
Several electric cars, one purple and one green, with decorative balloons fastened to their hoods, on a BYD showroom floor in China.

A Suzhou showroom for BYD, a Chinese electric car company that has ordered the construction of giant car-carrying ships for exports.Credit...The New York Times

A lack of ships has held China back from exporting even more.

“They are building cars a lot faster than they are building ships,” said Michael Dunne, a former president of General Motors Indonesia.

That is starting to change.

Chinese automakers like BYD and Chery, and the European and Singaporean shipping lines that transport cars for them, have placed almost all of the orders now pending worldwide for 170 car-carrying vessels. Before China’s auto export boom, only four a year were being ordered, said Daniel Nash, head of vehicle carriers at VesselsValue, a London shipping data firm.

Shipyards up and down the Yangtze River, with thousands of workers, clang and rattle from dawn until far into the night. The frenzy was visible last Friday at the Jinling Shipyard, where workers have nearly finished two car-carrying ships for Eastern Pacific Shipping of Singapore.

Li Cha, a welder, said he was doing 12-hour shifts with a two-hour break at midday to bicycle home for lunch. Floodlights illuminate the shipyard by night so that teams can do particularly pressing tasks then, like installing electrical systems.

The incentive to build more ships is clear. The cost per day for an automaker to hire a car-carrying ship has soared to $105,000, from $16,000 two years ago, Mr. Nash said. BYD is spending close to $100 million apiece for the construction of what will be the six largest car carriers ever built. Most of the vessels are scheduled for completion in the next three years.

Europe is becoming the main target for most Chinese automakers. They are using brands like Volvo and MG, acquired many years ago, to win greater acceptance in Europe.

The state-owned Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, which acquired Britain’s fabled MG brand in 2007, is exporting inexpensive cars from China not just to Britain but also to Australia. MG has re-emerged in Australia this year as one of the country’s best-selling car brands.

General Motors’ joint venture with SAIC has begun shipping Chevrolet Aveo subcompact cars to Mexico, for sale in June starting at $16,300.

One big market is conspicuously missing among leading destinations for Chinese car exports: the United States. Almost no Chinese cars are going there now, and few are expected to do so soon.

When the Trump administration imposed tariffs on imports from China in 2018 and 2019, the first batch included 25 percent levies on gasoline-powered and electric cars and on gasoline engines and electric car batteries. Not only are the tariffs still in place, but they were issued under legislation that gives broad discretion to the United States trade representative, currently Katherine Tai, to increase them if needed.

Image
Several employees of an auto assembly line in China, one wearing a yellow hard hat sitting in a chair working on a car that is elevated on a rack.

An assembly line at a factory of Chinese automaker Nio in Hefei, in China’s eastern Anhui province.Credit...Hector Retamal/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

China’s automakers take the world by storm with electric vehicle push

By Laura He, CNN
Updated 10:29 PM EDT, Thu September 7, 2023

Hong KongCNN —

Chinese makers of electric vehicles have come out in force for this week’s IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany.

About 50 companies — including heavyweight BYD and upstarts like Xpeng — have traveled to the city, according to China’s state media, about twice as many as the last time the event was held and the largest-ever Chinese delegation at any global car expo. And they were the talk of the town.

Visitors looking at BYD vehicles at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show on September 6 in Munich.

Visitors looking at BYD vehicles at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show on September 6 in Munich.
Leonhard Simon/Getty Images

Even before the show kicked off, Renault chief executive Luca de Meo was on French radio talking up the rapid advances made by Chinese EV makers.

“It’s clear that they are very competitive in the electric car value chain. I think they are a generation ahead of us,” de Meo told RTL Radio Monday. “We need to catch up very, very quickly.”

Chinese electric cars, cheaper than models built elsewhere, are making inroads in Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Competitors worry that Chinese brands may eventually dominate the global EV market.

China surpassed Japan to become the world’s largest auto exporter in the first quarter of this year, driven by strong demand from Russia and a growing global appetite for EVs, according to a post on the website of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The country retained its lead in the second quarter, with Chinese companies exporting 1.07 million vehicles, up 68% on the year, according to the association.

In Europe, the top destination for China’s car exports, sales of Chinese EVs are booming.

Chinese companies exported nearly 350,000 EVs to nine European countries in the first half of the year, more than they exported in all of 2022, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. And in the last five years, European Union imports of Chinese cars have quadrupled.

By 2030, Chinese carmakers could see their share of the global market double from 17% to 33%, with European firms suffering the biggest loss of market share, according to a recent estimate by UBS.

Looking to Europe​

Auto analysts say a handful of Chinese EV makers are emerging as “new global champions.”

“Overcapacity, economic slowdown, and the highly competitive automotive market at home are making Chinese [carmakers] look overseas for sales,” said Dylan Khoo, an EV industry analyst at New York-based ABI Research. “In Europe, they see a lucrative market with a great demand for EVs and few protectionist measures.”

What’s happening in China and what does it mean for the rest of the world?

Chinese manufacturers pay a 10% import duty to send their vehicles to the EU, compared with 27.5% required by the United States.

Aside from the low tax, what makes Europe attractive is the bloc’s decision to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

Almost all Chinese automakers plan to focus on major European markets, such as Germany and France, in the next three to five years, according to a Deloitte report published late last year. Seventy-five percent of companies surveyed by the consultancy also intended to enter the North American market.

And 88% of respondents planned to export mainly EVs.

BYD, China’s largest EV manufacturer, aims to double the number of its dealer partners in Europe to 200 this year, Li Yunfei, a BYD spokesman, told reporters in Munich Tuesday. The company plans to increase its overall overseas sales to 250,000 vehicles in 2023, compared with 55,916 in 2022.

Xpeng, for its part, launched new models at the show and announced it would enter the German market in 2024. It also plans to increase the number of both its sales and service centers in Europe by the end of this year.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said Sunday that, as a consequence of the upcoming EU ban on conventional vehicles and growing competition from Chinese automakers, European mass-market carmakers might exit the production of mass-market cars after the ban comes into effect, due to profitability concerns.

EVs, which will become the only option for European manufacturers from 2035, tend to be more expensive to produce than their gasoline or diesel peers.

According to Khoo at ABI Research, “Chinese disruptors” offer European customers competitively priced EVs and high quality across different price segments.

“The European automotive supply chain will be disrupted from two directions: These Chinese brands pushing into Europe, and Western [carmakers] building production capacity in China for export to Europe,” he added.

Chinese cars are also gaining popularity in other parts of the world.

In the first half of 2023, sales of Chinese cars in Australia, including EVs, nearly doubled from a year ago, reaching a market share of more than 16%.

Much cheaper​

The trump card for Chinese EVs might be their cost advantage.

Chinese autos are roughly 30% cheaper than their European and US equivalents, according to research firm Jato Dynamics.

The average price of an EV in China was €31,829 ($34,096) in the first half of 2022, compared with €55,821 ($59,797) in Europe and €63,864 ($68,429) in the United States, the firm said in a report last year.

“Much of China’s success in driving widespread EV uptake has been attributed to the industry’s ability to produce affordable entry-level vehicles for the masses,” the researchers wrote.

Consumers’ perceptions are also changing that Chinese manufacturers made lower quality cars, they added.

MG, a former British carmaker now controlled by China’s SAIC, registered record sales in the United Kingdom in the first quarter of this year. It’s now the second best-selling EV in the country, according to the company.

A Cyberster electric car by MG at the IAA Mobility show on September 6

A Cyberster electric car by MG at the IAA Mobility show on September 6
Leonhard Simon/Getty Images

In Europe and the United States, many car buyers looking for entry-level models are priced out of the new car market and instead look to buy second-hand vehicles, delay their purchases or simply use alternative modes of transport, they said.

But in China, with widespread demand, strong government incentives and rapidly developing new technologies, EVs have become the norm.

“China’s focus has been to ensure that EVs were accessible for the masses, and it has done so to great success,” the Jato Dynamics researchers said.

By contrast, EV manufacturers across Europe and the United States, which are mature car markets with limited government support, have been unable to produce these vehicles “at such a pace,” they added.

Supply chain advantage​

A major factor contributing to the lower cost of Chinese EVs is the country’s dominance of the EV battery supply chain.

According to data from South Korean consulting firm SNE Research, Chinese manufacturers’ share of the global EV battery market stood at 60% in 2022.

The country also controls the production of battery materials, including nickel, cobalt and lithium.

“China’s competitive advantage in lithium-ion battery cell production gives its carmakers an edge in terms of EV production costs,” Moody’s analysts said in a report last month.
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/08/tech/byd-tesla-ev-batteries-intl-hnk/index.html
China is estimated to account for more than half of global supply of lithium, with that advantage compounded by its lower labor costs, they added.

However, geopolitical tensions could complicate Chinese EV firms’ global push.

“Increasingly, the US and Europe are looking to ‘de-risk’ from China, which could create barriers to Chinese imports, even if production costs are lower,” Moody’s analysts said. “This could see China’s current acceleration in the auto export race run out of puff.”

 
Chinese consumers don't totally shun gasoline cars, now more people prefer EVs is beacause Evs provide better high tech driving experience

微信图片_20230908111925.png
微信图片_20230908112018.png
 
Allowing every person to have a car on this planet becomes increasingly possible now

7yenmd.jpg
 

