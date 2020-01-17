What's new

China is eager to import meat, potatoes, onions, mangoes and cherries from Pakistan

China is eager to import meat, potatoes, onions, mangoes and cherries from Pakistan and in this regard, Chinese experts will visit quarantine facilities of the country in February this year, said Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, he said that China wanted to build stronger socio-economic ties with Pakistan and enhance its imports from Islamabad as well.

“China has a great demand for meat and poultry products and it can be a lucrative international market for Pakistan,” he stressed. “Both countries must work together for the removal of technical barriers like sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) and quarantine requirements.”

The Chinese ambassador expressed confidence in Bakhtiar as former minister for planning and development because of his contribution to the expansion of phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

 
Pakistan needs to up its game in the food and agriculture sector. We have a behemoth in our neighborhood. China needs food and lots of it. Pakistan should tap this market as much as possible. We are blessed with fertile land. Import seeds and improve techniques for better yield and quality crops.
 
Be careful with your donkey population; here across the border the chinese have decimated donkeys.
 
If exporting vegetables and meat products to China means reduced supply of the same in Pakistan, it would be a bad idea. The inflation and decreasing buying power of the poor in Pakistan does not allow export of food items. The price of food items is increasing in Pakistan at an alarming rate.

If one argues that the revenue from taxing the exports could be used to help the poor, Pakistan's administration has time and again shown that it cannot be done. The money disappears into corruption and debt servicing.
 
V. Makarov said:
If exporting vegetables and meat products to China means reduced supply of the same in Pakistan, it would be a bad idea. The inflation and decreasing buying power of the poor in Pakistan does not allow export of food items. The price of food items is increasing in Pakistan at an alarming rate.

If one argues that the revenue from taxing the exports could be used to help the poor, Pakistan's administration has time and again shown that it cannot be done. The money disappears into corruption and debt servicing.
correct it is a bad idea; prices will go up for ordinary consumers.
 
maximuswarrior said:
We all know these things. I wonder why the governments are just so insufficient.
Feudals with political connection bro .
They cant stand this reform trickle all the way down to the hierarchy, damaging their standing.

If pti gets 2/3rd majority in next elections, they may be able to put the police officers of their choice that can be used to hold the feudals and their parent parties accountable.
 
We are not in a position to export essential goods. Domestic price will rise which will lead to civil unrests and destabilization. A strategic mistake. Apart from it, subsidizing agriculture sector with people's money should not be used for foreign consumption. It is like subsidizing foreign population with Pakistani taxpayers' money.
 
Almost all countries restrict importing agriculture products, yet almost all countries want to export them. Looks at fights between USA and Japan and Taiwan for US beef exporting. Look at Japan aggressively push other countries to accept it's agriculture yet reluctantly import agriculture products.
But here I saw people worry about exporting agriculture products, lol.
 

