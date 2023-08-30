CIA Mole
China Is Cracking Down on Cantonese Language Advocacy in Hong Kong
Some view the recent shutdown of a Cantonese advocacy group as the latest crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony.
time.com
Lok said that on Aug. 22, officers from Hong Kong’s national security department visited his former home and entered without a warrant. Lok was not there, but the officers allegedly asked his family to relay a demand to remove an entry published online in an essay writing competition in 2020.
write a few words?
get disappeared