China is considering a ban on clothes that ‘hurt the feelings of the Chinese people’

China is considering a ban on clothes that ‘hurt the feelings of the Chinese people’

China’s legislature is considering revisions to a law that could result in fines and jail time for individuals who offend the government through their clothing or speech. About the potential revisions: The proposed changes outlined by the Standing Committee target behavior deemed “detrimental...
Unlike Western lackeys. China does not ban Winnie the Pooh T-shirts.
 
china bans thought of winnie pooh
why dont u go search winnie pooh xi on chinese social media and let us know what u find
Baby. Have you been allowed to enter any Disney?
Baby. Don't spread Western talk shows. I said you like to eat shit. You don't have to eat shit to prove it.

