China is ~30% of revenue across key global players in the semiconductor ecosystem, for Qualcomm it's +60%

China is ~30% of revenue across key global players in the semiconductor ecosystem, for Qualcomm it's +60%.

China is ~30% of revenue across key players in the semiconductor ecosystem. Don't think many people realize for certain firms like Qualcomm it's +60%

微信图片_20230501235720.png


FvAfdPYXgAIF-Uy.jpg
 
Are chips for Dell desktops and Apple iPhone included under these numbers ?
 

