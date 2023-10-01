China invested in Pakistan when no one else did: Senate body chief

beijingwalker
China invested in Pakistan when no one else did: Senate body chiefThe Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 1, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Defence Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Saturday appreciated investments and support from China at a time when no other country was willing to invest in Pakistan.
“In every difficult period, China stood with Pakistan like a rock. Some forces supported the Cold War, we reject this thought. China was the only country which never supported aggression. It never built a colony against anyone. Pakistan was lucky that in the case of China, it had found an excellent strategic partner,” he said at a ceremony organised on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of China by All-Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF).
According to a statement, Senator Mushahid Hussain recalled October 1, 1949, when China was freed from tyranny.
“I visited China in 1970 when I was a student of FC College. I saw the efforts made by Mao Zedong and Chuen Lai for their people,” he said, adding that in 1934 as many as 1,000 Chinese people made a long march against tyranny.
“Out of which 25 people survived and made new history. China was the only country that never supported aggression. Pakistan was lucky to have an excellent strategic partner in the form of China.
“China supported Pakistan in every difficult period. Be it external pressure, Kashmir issue or the defence of Pakistan. Pakistan is proud of this friendship,” he said.
The senator said the world was changing at this time. Allama Iqbal pointed out the rise of China 90 years ago. The global economic and cultural balance was shifting from East to West in which Pakistan had an important role. Some forces supported the Cold War but we rejected. We appreciate Chinese investment in CPEC. Approximately 600km long highways, 800km transmission line and other development projects were part of CPEC. Mao Zedong said nothing was hard in this world.
“Therefore, continuous hard work leads to success.” He said there was a time when China was poor, but today China stands in the forefront of developed countries as a global, economic and cultural leader.
“China has achieved success without any contradiction. The Silk Road is the best effort of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which connects Pakistan, Iran, Middle East, Europe and other countries with each other,” he said.
Senator Mushahid Hussain said China will serve as a pillar. During the last 10 years, 3,000 projects were introduced with the help of $1 trillion which proved that China was the bearer of peace in the whole world.
APCOYF President Aasma Butt said Pakistan-China friendship spanned seven decades which was characterised by mutual respect and extensive cooperation in various fields.
“We deeply appreciate our esteemed friend country China for its positive efforts for Pakistan,” she said.
The national anthems of Pakistan and China were played at the beginning of the ceremony. Performances involving Pak-China cultures were also presented while a cake-cutting ceremony was held at the end of the event.
