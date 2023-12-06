What's new

China inducts new anti-tank guided weapon system

China inducts new anti-tank guided weapon system
by Kapil Kajal & Shivanand B M

06 DECEMBER 2023

微信图片_20231206231339.png


The TS-01 system's operating infrared and visible light launch control ranges are claimed by Norinco to be 3,500 m and 4,000 m respectively, while its maximum strike range is 3,000 m. (Janes)

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has inducted a new anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) system developed by China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco) known as TS-01.

According to footage released by state-owned China Central Television (CCTV), the 78th Group Army of the PLA's Northern Theater Command inducted an unknown number of TS-01 ATGW systems.

The footage also showed the service launching some anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from the systems.

According to the company specifications, the TS-01 is a shoulder-fired infrared imagery guidance multi-purpose weapon system. It can be used both individually and in groups. The TS-01 is a third-generation fire-and-forget ATGW system.

The system features uncooled infrared imaging guidance, lock-on before launch, and automatic target tracking following launch, Norinco said.

The TS-01 weapon system comprises a missile-in-container, an observation-aiming and launch control device, and supporting equipment, Norinco added.

The missile-in-container is composed of an ATGM and a launch container. The ATGM features a seeker system, a control system, a fuze-warhead system, and a motor system, the company said.

The observation-aiming and launch control device features an observation-aiming device and a launch unit, while supporting equipment include an observation-aiming and launch control detector and a missile-in-container detector.

The weight of the missile-in-container is 15.5 kg, the company added. The length and diameter of the ATGM are 1,053 mm and 127 mm respectively. The system's armour penetration depth is claimed by the company to be 800 mm for homogeneous steel plates.

