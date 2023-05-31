What's new

China, India Kick Out Nearly All of Each Other’s Journalists as Rivalry Escalates

India-China Media Tensions Escalate as Both Nations Expel Journalists in Reciprocal Action​

By Shivani Chauhan about an hour ago


India-China Media Tensions Escalate as Both Nations Expel Journalists in Reciprocal Action
China takes action in response to India's treatment of Chinese journalists
China announced on Wednesday that it had responded with “appropriate” measures to address India’s alleged unfair treatment of Chinese journalists. This development further underscores the strained relations between these significant Asian neighbors.

According to sources, both China and India have recently expelled a significant number of each other’s journalists. This tit-for-tat expulsion of journalists highlights the escalating tensions between the two countries.

Journalists Expelled Amidst Growing Tensions​

Reportedly, this month India declined to renew the visas of the last two Chinese state media journalists based in India. Conversely, China has refused to grant visas to at least two Indian journalists, with a third informed that his accreditation had been revoked. This is the latest in a series of reciprocal actions, highlighting an escalating hostility between the two nations.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, expressed her concerns over what she deemed as long-standing unfair treatment of Chinese journalists in India. She cited past instances where India shortened the visa validity of Chinese journalists to three months or even a month without any justification.

China Responds with “Appropriate” Countermeasures​


Mao Ning explained that, in response to the ongoing and “unreasonable suppression” from the Indian side, China had been forced to take “appropriate countermeasures” to protect the rights and interests of the Chinese media. The last remaining Chinese correspondent’s visa in India had recently expired.


The strained relations between China and India date back decades, with a war on their disputed Himalayan border in the early 1960s being a key flashpoint. Tensions flared anew in 2020 when troops from both sides clashed at the border, resulting in the death of 24 people.


Further, this year, China provoked the situation by renaming 11 locations in India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as Southern Tibet and claims as its own territory. Mao noted that the future of Indian journalists in China would depend on India’s support for Chinese journalists, indicating an expectation of reciprocal treatment.


India has been giving Chinese journalists hard times and kicking them out for no good reasons for years. It's about time China does something in reciprocity. China should also kick out the many Indian workers and students in China since India considers China a sworn enemy.
 
This article is clearly wrong on many levels. While India and China have thrown out all Chinese journalists from India and Indian journalists from China.
India still possesses Indian nationals holding Chinese party cards like - The Hindu, The Print, Quint, and Defence journalists like Shwaney, that lyutnes rertired army folk.
 
China and Pakistan should kick out Indian diplomats too, who wants Nazis in their country?
 
etylo said:
India has been giving Chinese journalists hard times and kicking them out for no good reasons for years. It's about time China does something in reciprocity. China should also kick out the many Indian workers and students in China since India considers China a sworn enemy.
Big mistake to involve India in SCO.
It had been sabotaging ever since becoming a member.
 
China seems to be a toothless tiger nowadays. Even india is treating it like Xhit.

etylo said:
India has been giving Chinese journalists hard times and kicking them out for no good reasons for years. It's about time China does something in reciprocity. China should also kick out the many Indian workers and students in China since India considers China a sworn enemy.
I agree. why go to some silly place
 
wildlens said:
China seems to be a toothless tiger nowadays. Even india is treating it like Xhit.


Ie. w agrehy go to some silly place
Oh yeah, who end up like the real sh^t in 1962 war and 2020 Galwan clash ? Want more episodes ?

And, why you people are such fools want to flock to some silly place all the time ?
 
etylo said:
Oh yeah, who end up like the real sh^t in 1962 war and 2020 Galwan clash ? Want more episodes ?

And, why you people are such fools want to flock to some silly place all the time ?
bring it on , now its time india standup against china ( probably we shud wait until we become 5 trillions USD economy, but, thats not far , 2026-27 )
 
The delusions of certain indians. Talking about fighting against China after getting slapped by Sri Lankans, and then Pakistanis on the border every second month:cheesy:
 
Envy.

India can't take China progress, because the crown should be India's.

The one that should be made a huge progress on economy development, orderly society, improvement on living standard, and the people are happy, is India.

Because India is democracy.

Up to today India is still thinking that what China do is evil, while what India do is the right thing.

But why if this is the right thing, the result is different than the expected.
 
legacytiger18 said:
bring it on , now its time india standup against china ( probably we shud wait until we become 5 trillions USD economy, but, thats not far , 2026-27 )
In fact, as early as the 1950s, when Indian officers sat in sedan chairs carried by Indian soldiers to negotiate with us, we knew that this was an incompetent and foolish nation. This ethnic group is not worthy of our respect.
This kind of country and nation, even with a large population, is just a demoralised rabble. No matter how many ants there are, they are still ants.
 
With Godi Media twisting, turning, and sensationalizing every single fact, literally, China is in the right to kick-out Apus.

And their presentation is super cheesy and cringe.

Now, I don't know about Chinese state media, as I don't even know how to say 'Hello' in Chinese/Mandrin or whatever, it's got to be better than that sh!tshow!
 
MH.Yang said:
In fact, as early as the 1950s, when Indian officers sat in sedan chairs carried by Indian soldiers to negotiate with us, we knew that this was an incompetent and foolish nation. This ethnic group is not worthy of our respect.
This kind of country and nation, even with a large population, is just a demoralised rabble. No matter how many ants there are, they are still ants.
From Chinese view, Indians are ancient people living in modern world. I saw many Indians asked why India lags behind China. The answer is very obvious for us. You are ancient people not suitable for modern world.
 
kankan326 said:
From Chinese view, Indians are ancient people living in modern world. I saw many Indians asked why India lags behind China. The answer is very obvious for us. You are ancient people not suitable for modern world.
If you want a modern country, you first need modern citizens. A country that retains the colonial era system is nothing more than a colony disguised as an independent country. A colony cannot have modern citizens. A colony can never challenge an independent country, just like a chess piece is always a chess piece, it cannot challenge a chess player.
 
India holds a Tibetan government in exile in direct opposition to One China policy. An existential threat to the Chinese designs for their nation.
 

