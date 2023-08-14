What's new

China in doldrums after Xi fiasco: China's finance giant MISSES payments

Manufacturing is moving out of China. Property market is in shambles. Confidence in CCP's ability to manage has crashed. Quixotic banana republic moves such as ANT, AliBaba abductions, disappearance of Foreign Minister without explanation ....
Now this:

www.bloomberg.com

China Shadow Banking Giant Alarms Investors With Missed Payments

One of China’s largest private wealth managers has triggered fresh anxiety about the health of the country’s shadow banking industry after missing payments on multiple high-yield investment products.
www.bloomberg.com
 
It‘s not just Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co. Ltd but Country Garden too..

www.reuters.com

Country Garden misses bond payments as China property fears flare

Country Garden said on Tuesday it has not paid two dollar bond coupons due on Aug. 6 totalling $22.5 million, confirming market fears that the biggest privately owned developer in China is slipping into repayment troubles.
www.reuters.com
 
It is connected perhaps, as evidently Zhongzi is as usual a secretive op - but this Yahoo news clarifies and yes the big Zonghsi is in trouble.

The turmoil at Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co., a secretive financial conglomerate that manages about 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion), surged to the fore after several of its corporate clients disclosed overdue payments by a trust unit. In a sign that Chinese authorities are worried about potential contagion, the banking regulator has set up a task force to examine risks at Zhongzhi, according to people familiar with the matter.

While little known outside China, Zhongzhi is among the biggest players in the country’s $2.9 trillion trust industry, which combines characteristics of commercial and investment banking, private equity and wealth management. Firms in the sector pool savings from wealthy households and corporate clients to offer loans and invest in real estate, stocks, bonds and commodities.

finance.yahoo.com

China Finance Giant’s Missed Payments Alarm Regulators, Markets

(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s largest private wealth managers has triggered fresh anxiety about the health of the country’s shadow banking industry after missing payments on multiple high-yield investment products.Most Read from BloombergRuble Plunges Past 100 Per Dollar as Infighting Goes...
finance.yahoo.com
 

