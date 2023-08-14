China in doldrums after Xi fiasco: China's finance giant MISSES payments

ProudThamizhan
Manufacturing is moving out of China. Property market is in shambles. Confidence in CCP's ability to manage has crashed. Quixotic banana republic moves such as ANT, AliBaba abductions, disappearance of Foreign Minister without explanation ....
Now this:
China Shadow Banking Giant Alarms Investors With Missed Payments
One of China’s largest private wealth managers has triggered fresh anxiety about the health of the country’s shadow banking industry after missing payments on multiple high-yield investment products.
