China Imposes Export Control on Gallium, Germanium Items: MOFCOM

China Bans Exports of Two Metals That Can Be Used in Chips to Safeguard National Security and Interests, Says Export Operators Should Apply for Licenses and MOFCOM Will Examine Whether to Issue Licenses.
Export Control on Gallium, Germanium Items to Be Effective from August 1.
China Imposes Export Control on Gallium, Germanium-Related Item - MarketWatch
China to Restrict Exports of Metals Critical to Chip Production - Bloomberg
