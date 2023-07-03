What's new

China Imposes Export Control on Gallium, Germanium Items: MOFCOM

The Dragon is wise and cunning. I hope the West and CIA agents lurking on the forums can read between the lines. Retaliating for the sake of retaliating is stupid. Even I know that! BUT retaliating to let you experience getting burnt so you don't recklessly interfere with Taiwan reunification thinking there will be no cost to bear sounds much more like the Mighty Dragon's way!

The day China begins retaliatory actions on the West (and Japan) means the day of Taiwan reunification approaches. Before I never thought China wanted to go to the moon till the 2050's. But now aiming for before 2030 means Taiwan reunification WILL happen sooner than anyone expects.

Phase I: Dish out some REAL pain like ban Micron ban gallium/germanium
Phase II: Reunify Taiwan (West will think twice about messing with the Dragon)

ALSO, whenever I read stuff about Taiwan reunification, nobody ever talks about the opportunists like Russia and NK. Russia is a true opportunist, but NK has a personal gripe with certain neighboring countries. It's like nobody ever factors NK into the Taiwan reunification equation...!
 
proly chief terror economist xi's great idea to ban shit that can easily be acquired elsewhere
 
CIA Mole said:
proly chief terror economist xi's great idea to ban shit that can easily be acquired elsewhere
All your American dads told me that you have a low IQ.

Screenshot_20230621_163026.jpg
 
StraightEdge said:
China Bans Exports of Two Metals That Can Be Used in Chips to Safeguard National Security and Interests, Says Export Operators Should Apply for Licenses and MOFCOM Will Examine Whether to Issue Licenses.
Export Control on Gallium, Germanium Items to Be Effective from August 1.

China Imposes Export Control on Gallium, Germanium-Related Item - MarketWatch
China to Restrict Exports of Metals Critical to Chip Production - Bloomberg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1675826074142269441
China uses the rules of the game of the United States, and China has not disrupted “the rules-based order”.
 

