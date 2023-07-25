China Hiring Youtubers for Propaganda

CIA Mole
How Beijing Influences the Influencers (Published 2021)
China’s government has supported foreign YouTubers who put a positive spin on its policies, in its latest effort to shape how the world sees it.
www.nytimes.com
How China's TikTok, Facebook influencers push propaganda
Some of China's state media reporters are identifying as travel bloggers and lifestyle influencers on U.S.
apnews.com
China enlists foreign vloggers to whitewash Uyghur situation in Xinjiang
Videos showing happy, dancing Uyghurs are part of China’s pushback over criticism.
www.rfa.org
By this year, Mr. Galat’s channel had more than 100,000 subscribers. He acknowledged that the Chinese state media’s support helped his channel grow. As his trips with state media grew longer, the outlets paid him for his time, he said. He declined to say how much.