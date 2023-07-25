What's new

China Hiring Youtubers for Propaganda

www.nytimes.com

How Beijing Influences the Influencers (Published 2021)

China’s government has supported foreign YouTubers who put a positive spin on its policies, in its latest effort to shape how the world sees it.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
apnews.com

How China's TikTok, Facebook influencers push propaganda

Some of China's state media reporters are identifying as travel bloggers and lifestyle influencers on U.S.
apnews.com apnews.com
www.rfa.org

China enlists foreign vloggers to whitewash Uyghur situation in Xinjiang

Videos showing happy, dancing Uyghurs are part of China’s pushback over criticism.
www.rfa.org www.rfa.org
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683657288173735936

1690308183600.png



By this year, Mr. Galat’s channel had more than 100,000 subscribers. He acknowledged that the Chinese state media’s support helped his channel grow. As his trips with state media grew longer, the outlets paid him for his time, he said. He declined to say how much.
The West is on fire.

After they failed on the media propaganda, now they are accusing these people get paid.


The same with North Korean who visited South Korea and says South Korea is good, better, and awesome.

These North Korean get paid by South Korean government.

Or not?
 
These are a funny bunch.

 
If China doesn't have any thing admirable for foreigners, if China has to hire mouthpieces to make it look good, how could China make such achievement in recent 20 years?
 
I request CCP to make a video that proves that it was in fact the Americans who paid money to CCP to help their YT channels grow.

Also, the video should show how free China is and how every last white guy is dying to move to China. We can also show a boat full of Europeans getting drowned in South China Sea trying to reach Xinjiang.
 

