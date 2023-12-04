beijingwalker
China has successfully carried out a high-altitude test XS101 'Suicide Drone' loitering munition
China has recently been in the spotlight for testing its XS101 loitering munition, a ‘kamikaze drone’. When China’s latest, the XS101, was let loose from a lofty 4,600 meters, it hit its target with remarkable precision. Adding to its capabilities, a nose-mounted camera allows operators to receive real-time visual feedback. So, whether it’s about hitting a moving target or navigating the drone to a specific destination, the operator can comfortably do it all.