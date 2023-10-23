Breaking News: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, China has reportedly dispatched multiple warships, including two advanced 052D destroyers, to the region. This move follows the deployment of two carrier strike groups by the United States. Additionally, Russia and Turkey have also sent ships to the area. However, the absence of Pakistani ships raises questions due to their alignment with the US. It remains uncertain whether Pakistan can contribute its ships as it is already in the American payroll. Recent events, have led to speculation about potential surrender of Palestinian interests to the US. China and Russia going to take advantage of the situation, should engage with Arab nations and provide security guarantees, considering their reliance on external forces for protection. Notably, Pakistan, a significant player in the region, has economic constraints preventing it from taking a strong stance against Israel, and its army generals are unlikely to support any action. This was evident when Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after Imran Khan refused to recognize him until the acceptance of the 1967 agreement for a two-state solution. Israel shows no intention of accepting Palestine as an independent state, and Imran khan likewise rejects the legitimacy of Israel. Reason why he is in prison by asim munier.These conflicting positions have complicated negotiations, especially with Saudi Arabia leading efforts to acceptthe Isreal as state with out giving any right to Palestine. Even President Biden acknowledged that Hamas has disrupted their plans, further solidifying the influence of Iran and its allies, China and Russia, on the global stage.Reason why we are hearing outcry of USA UK and west as they losing their occupation in midel eastern as usa has so many Soldiers in Arab world especially UAE Qatar Saudi Arabia Oman Kuwait infact. They all are under US occupation.In response to these developments, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed the US's readiness to reassess their force posture in the region and potentially deploy additional troops. The exact number of troops remains undisclosed.But Global security experts believe United States already given on Ukraine, Arabs already given on Palestine pakistani generals already given on Kashmir.