What's new

China has reportedly dispatched multiple warships, including two advanced 052D destroyers, to midel easte

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
4,464
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Breaking News: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, China has reportedly dispatched multiple warships, including two advanced 052D destroyers, to the region. This move follows the deployment of two carrier strike groups by the United States. Additionally, Russia and Turkey have also sent ships to the area. However, the absence of Pakistani ships raises questions due to their alignment with the US. It remains uncertain whether Pakistan can contribute its ships as it is already in the American payroll. Recent events, have led to speculation about potential surrender of Palestinian interests to the US. China and Russia going to take advantage of the situation, should engage with Arab nations and provide security guarantees, considering their reliance on external forces for protection. Notably, Pakistan, a significant player in the region, has economic constraints preventing it from taking a strong stance against Israel, and its army generals are unlikely to support any action. This was evident when Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after Imran Khan refused to recognize him until the acceptance of the 1967 agreement for a two-state solution. Israel shows no intention of accepting Palestine as an independent state, and Imran khan likewise rejects the legitimacy of Israel. Reason why he is in prison by asim munier.These conflicting positions have complicated negotiations, especially with Saudi Arabia leading efforts to acceptthe Isreal as state with out giving any right to Palestine. Even President Biden acknowledged that Hamas has disrupted their plans, further solidifying the influence of Iran and its allies, China and Russia, on the global stage.
Reason why we are hearing outcry of USA UK and west as they losing their occupation in midel eastern as usa has so many Soldiers in Arab world especially UAE Qatar Saudi Arabia Oman Kuwait infact. They all are under US occupation.
In response to these developments, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed the US's readiness to reassess their force posture in the region and potentially deploy additional troops. The exact number of troops remains undisclosed.
But Global security experts believe United States already given on Ukraine, Arabs already given on Palestine pakistani generals already given on Kashmir.
 
Last edited:
The six Chinese warships have been stationed in the area since May for regular operations. It is misleading to suggest that this deployment is a response to the presence of US warships
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
The six Chinese warships have been stationed in the area since May for regular operations. It is misleading to suggest that this deployment is a response to the presence of US warships
Click to expand...
It is big thing. If they were silent as you say so This is right timen to be active announced their presence and created panic in US ranks.. this is call A right time and right place.
 
Cash GK said:
It is big thing. If they were silent as you say so This is right timen to be active announced their presence and created panic in US ranks.. this is call A right time and right place.
Click to expand...
What six Chinese warships can do to counter 2 US Naval fleets ??
 
Cash GK said:
Breaking News: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, China has reportedly dispatched multiple warships, including two advanced 052D destroyers, to the region. This move follows the deployment of two carrier strike groups by the United States. Additionally, Russia and Turkey have also sent ships to the area.-------------------------------------. Notably, Pakistan, a significant player in the region, has economic constraints preventing it from taking a strong stance against Israel, and its army generals are unlikely to support any action.
Click to expand...

This article is from west, but will still help you.
Pakistan is not a player in Middle East, but in Afghanistan and same China, Russia.
India too is not player in Middle East.

US, Russia and China are players in Arab for their interests.
Even Iran have some interests in Middle East.


Rahil khan said:
What six Chinese warships can do to counter 2 US Naval fleets ??
Click to expand...
To stop expanding war, for Chinese interests in Middle East.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China launches two new Type 052D destroyers
Replies
0
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
D
Israel War: 6 Chinese Navy Warships Stationed In The Middle East Amid US Navy’s Heavy Presence In The Region
Replies
2
Views
119
SBD-3
SBD-3
beijingwalker
China Begins to Assemble Massive Next-Gen Warship for Pacific Defense
Replies
0
Views
454
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ChineseTiger1986
China to export Type 052D destroyers, signalling more advanced ships in the pipeline: analyst
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
87
Views
8K
Char
Char
beijingwalker
China Could Become the Last Resort to the Ongoing Palestine-Israel Conflict
Replies
0
Views
82
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom