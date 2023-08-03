What's new

China GDP parity with US is now several decades away: The Economist

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 19, 2014
Messages
16,110
Reaction score
3
Country
United States
Location
United States
China’s weak recovery this year, and its dangerous flirtation with deflation, could delay the date on which it becomes the world’s biggest economy. The gap between American and Chinese GDP will be over $8trn in 2023, according to some forecasts. That is a bigger number than last year. According to the latest projections by EIU, our sister organisation, China may have to wait until the 2040s to overtake America.

1691092785948.png


If China does ever ascend to number one, how will it get there? Its long-term economic trajectory will be governed by changes in three things: population, productivity and prices. Increases in China’s working-age population contributed significantly to growth in the past, but will not do so again. EIU expects China’s labour force to shrink by 12% over the next 20 years. The country can hope to squeeze a little more work out of its older cohorts, thanks to improved health, longevity and later retirement. But if the only thing that changed over the next few decades was China’s raw labour supply, its GDP would already have peaked (see chart).
Productivity offers far greater scope for improvement. For all its eye-catching technological feats, China is still a catch-up economy determined to assimilate knowledge from the rest of the world. American efforts to decouple from China will hurt, but not halt, its progress. China’s lagging firms also have much to learn from the country’s own leading enterprises. China’s state-owned enterprises, for example, have a lower return on assets than their private counterparts.

Nor has China run out of room for investment. Despite its heavy outlays on housing and infrastructure, the country has plenty of scope to increase the amount of machinery, equipment and other means of production available to its workers before its capital stock per worker reaches the levels of rich countries. All of these things—innovation, assimilation and accumulation—will help labour productivity grow by over 3% a year over the next two decades, according to EIU’s projections.

Still, these changes in China’s population and productivity might not be enough to lift its economy above America’s (see chart). A third factor—prices—could be decisive. Converted into dollars at market exchange rates, China’s GDP is now only about 60% the size of America’s GDP calculated at purchasing-power parity. That is because its prices and currency are relatively cheap: $18trn can buy more stuff in China than in America. (A Big Mac, for example, costs only 63% as much.)

The EIU expects China to become more expensive over time, as its prices evolve and its currency rises against the dollar. Over the next 20 years the yuan will strengthen by roughly 15%, EIU reckons. That will magnify the size of China’s GDP when converted to dollars at market exchange rates, helping it close the gap with America at last. China will become the world’s biggest economy by becoming a pricier one.

www.economist.com

China will become less populous, more productive—and more pricey

And GDP parity with America is still decades away
www.economist.com www.economist.com
 
The one issue here with The Economists prediction is they are massively underselling US growth. They don’t have US GDP crossing $30T until a decade from now.

The US governments own projection for US GDP growth is near $40T in 2033.

Either way, this is terrible news for China and has massive geostrategic implications in the future.
 
_20230117221238-png.911792


“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”
www.thedrive.com

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

Air Force’s acquisition chief is the latest to warn that the Pentagon is being left behind by the pace of China's defense developments.
www.thedrive.com www.thedrive.com

Real Sector GDP VS Total GDP​

US vs. China: Measuring Real Economic Power​

Published: Monday, December 6, 2021

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is a basic measure of the overall size of a country's economy and is often used to compare different countries' economic power. But what exactly is compared when someone says that the GDP of country A is larger than the GDP of country B?

The System of National Accounts (SNA) of the United Nations defines GDP as a monetary value of final goods and services — that is, what end users actually purchase — produced in a country, along with some non-market "production" such as defense or education services provided by governments, during a specific period of time (say a quarter or a year).

As the UN definition of GDP implies, the whole economy can be divided into two major sectors: the so-called real sector, which includes production of goods and real assets, and the services sector, which includes production of services, everything from banking to education to healthcare.

This dashboard uses U.N. data to analyze the economic powers of countries measured solely by the ability of the economy to produce goods and real assets like infrastructure, dwellings and nonresidential buildings, and machinery and equipment. We estimate GDP produced in the real sector of an economy as a sum of value added in four broad economic activity groups: Agriculture, Industry, Construction, and Transportation and Communications.

Why the focus on the real sector? The strength of the real sector reflects two of the basic characteristics of an economy that determine its ability to successfully compete in a world of rising tensions between major powers: self-sufficiency and military power. The third basic economic factor affecting a country's competitiveness — the availability of resources — is not considered here.

  • Using real sector GDP in cross-country comparison of economic power significantly changes the view of the global economic landscape. The U.S. economy, which is the world's largest economy when measured by total GDP at current US dollars, is more than $500 billion smaller than China's when measured by real sector GDP.
  • In 2019*, the ten largest economies in terms of real sector GDP included Russia, Korea and Indonesia. In the ranking by total GDP, these countries are lower down the list, and Italy, Brazil, and Canada round out the top ten.
Note: 2019 is currently the latest available year in the U.N. National Accounts Main Aggregates Database

Knoema_Data_Driven_US_China_Real_Economic_Power.png






微信图片_20221111120525.png
 
God Bless the greatest nation on Earth the USA


China ain't got shit on America. China has no swag @beijingwalker yall stiff/lame as hell. CPP is absolutely terrible at soft power. Hey, @beijingwalker what's the most popular Chinese song in August, I gotta see the Chinese version of Billboard 100 asap! 1.4 billion people and not a single summer banger?
 
beijingwalker said:
:D :D :D :D :D
Click to expand...

There's a war goin' on outside no man is safe from
You could run, but you can't hide forever
From these streets that we done took
You walkin' with your head down, scared to look
You shook, ‘cause ain't no such things as halfway crooks
They never around when the beef cooks in my part of town
It's similar to Vietnam...

1691094496006.png
 

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Deflation is curbing China’s economic rise
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
1K
Indos
Indos
Get Ya Wig Split
How soon and at what height will China’s economy peak?
2
Replies
15
Views
823
leviathan
leviathan
Viet
China, Indonesia, and Vietnam lead global growth for coming decade in new projections
Replies
1
Views
85
REhorror
R
F-22Raptor
China's Great Leap Backward: So much for the next dominant superpower
Replies
8
Views
147
aziqbal
aziqbal
F-22Raptor
The Chinese Century Is Already Over
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
117
Views
4K
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom