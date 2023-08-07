What's new

China forex reserves rise to $3.204trln in July

China forex reserves rise to $3.204trln in July​

The yuan rose 1.5% against the dollar in July, while the dollar last month fell 1.0% against a basket of other major currencies =USD

Reuters News

7 August 2023 • 18:16

China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July, official data showed on Monday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $11.3 billion to $3.204 trillion last month, compared with $3.200 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.193 trillion in June.

The yuan rose 1.5% against the dollar in July, while the dollar last month fell 1.0% against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 68.69 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of July, up from from 67.95 million ounces the end-June.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $135.36 billion at the end of July from $129.93 billion at end-June.
 
they can buy whole of india
 

