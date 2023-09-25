China exports first smart new-energy light rail trains to Argentina

CGTNTwo smart new-energy light rail trains manufactured by CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. in Tongyang Terminal of the Tongzhou Bay, Nantong City of east China's Jiangsu Province, September 23, 2023. /CMGTwo smart new-energy light rail trains manufactured by a Chinese company departed from east China's Jiangsu Province for Jujuy Province in Argentina on Saturday, marking the first delivery of such trains from China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., a major Chinese high-speed train manufacturer, produced the first new-energy light rail train for Argentina, which is also the first export project for such trains from China.Powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries, the train which departed from Tongyang Terminal in the Tongzhou Bay, Nantong City of east China's Jiangsu Province, will be used by the transport system of Terminal Zárate in the Jujuy Province of Argentina, China Media Group (CMG) reported.The green and intelligent train can expand a variety of power modes and flexible grouping, with wide applications in low-volume urban commuting, tourism transportation and other fields.Being the first lithium-powered new-energy rail transit product in Argentina, the device is also the key link for Jujuy Province's photovoltaic power generation and lithium industry to move forward high-end applications.Moreover, it can provide customized products for the surging demands of green tourism and smart transportation.Two smart new-energy light rail trains manufactured by CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. in Tongyang Terminal of the Tongzhou Bay, Nantong City of east China's Jiangsu Province, September 23, 2023. /CMGThe six-axle articulated train runs with a maximum speed of 60 km per hour with a flexible passenger capacity ranging from 72 to 388. With cabs at both ends, it allows two-way driving, said Luo Chao, technical manager of the project with the CRRC Tangshan.The exterior line and color design of the train is based on Quebrada de Humahuaca, a World Heritage site in Argentina, and the viewing window design provides great convenience for sightseeing tourists traveling by train.Zhou Junnian, chairman of CRRC Tangshan, said it is hoped that China's new-energy light rail trains will promote the tourism development of Argentina's Jujuy Province, and create a new model of win-win cooperation between China and Latin American countries under the BRI.