China expects Afghan Taliban to reform before receiving diplomatic recognition

China has asked Afghanistan’s Taliban to introduce political reforms in the country, improve security and mend relations with its neighbours to receive full diplomatic recognition.

Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops from the country. Beijing does not formally recognise Taliban rulers although both countries host each others’ ambassadors and have maintained diplomatic engagement.

“China has always believed that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday when asked if China would now recognise the Taliban government.

“We hope that Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community, build an open and inclusive political structure (and) implement moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies,” he said.

The foreign minister also urged Kabul to “resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces, live in harmony with all countries around the world, especially neighbouring countries, and integrate with the international community at an early date”.

“As the concerns of all parties receive stronger responses, diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will naturally follow,” he said.

China expects Afghan Taliban to reform before receiving diplomatic recognition

The Chinese foreign minister has urged Kabul to 'resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces, live in harmony with all countries around the world, especially neighbouring countries, and integrate with the international community at an early date'
