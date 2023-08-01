What's new

China expands export controls on drones with military potential

I heared Turkey learned drone technologies from Chinese drones sold to Pakistan. Not good. Turkey has cooperation with Taiwan in drone research.
 
Export restrictions don't make much sense when there are hundreds of thousands of foreign students in China, many of them from hostile countries, and they may be studying in sensitive areas related to aerospace, materials science, hydroacoustics ...

China restricts the export of equipment, but does not limit foreigners coming to China to study (in some sensitive academic areas ).

It's like you're trying to "Covered Ears, Stolen Bell"

cẩn thận công nghệ trộm chó của người ấn độ.png
 
Don't believe everything you hear! Türkiye has nothing to learn from China when it comes to military drones. We started learning for ourselves 20 years ago, when the USA didn't sell us military drones when we needed them most.

As for Taiwan, we don't care about Taiwan. We're not going to get involved in that shit. Either invade it by force, or persuade its people, or recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state if you like. Do as you see fit for yourself.
 
The export control are those fertilizer drone class in terms of output power.
 
The battlefields of Ukraine are littered with misused DJI drones. That led to the Russians and Ukrainians all blaming us.
What should be restricted for export now are certain models of drones that can easily be modified for military use.
 
You know who was the "source" mentioned in below news? It was Turkey. Turkey tested Chinese drones near China-Pakistan border.

1690858045235.png
 

