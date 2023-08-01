China expands export controls on drones with military potential

kankan326
China is imposing export restrictions on locally made drones that have potential for military applications.
From September, exporters will require government approval to send the devices overseas, according to an order released on Monday.
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/mil...nds-export-controls-drones-military-potential
