What's new

China Energy passes milestone in installed renewable electricity capacity

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
62,499
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China Energy passes milestone in installed renewable electricity capacity​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-09-04 11:23
64f54612a310d2dc6d27340e.jpeg


A technician checks the carbon capture, utilization and storage facility before operation at the Taizhou coal-fired power plant of China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu province [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING - China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy), the world's largest coal-fired power generation giant, has announced a significant achievement in its installed clean and renewable energy capacity.

By the end of August, China Energy's total installed clean energy capacity was 100.14 million kilowatts, passing a remarkable milestone in its efforts to transition toward cleaner energy sources, according to the company.

The energy giant's total installed electricity capacity has reached an unprecedented level of 303.49 million kilowatts, the company said.

By the end of August, the share of clean and renewable energy in China Energy's total installed capacity has risen from 25.8 percent in 2020 to an impressive 33 percent, with an average annual growth rate of 2.7 percentage points, data from the company shows.

China Energy's coal-fired power capacity is currently 203.34 million kilowatts and its wind power capacity is 55.46 million kilowatts, with both maintaining their top positions globally in terms of scale, the company said.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

China Energy passes milestone in installed renewable electricity capacity

www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity exceeds 50% of total installed electricity generation capacity
Replies
1
Views
316
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Solar = 44% Of New Electricity Capacity In China In 2022, accounting for 42% of the world total
Replies
7
Views
285
Char
Char
beijingwalker
World's largest clean energy corridor achieves milestone in electric power generation
Replies
1
Views
106
JSCh
JSCh
beijingwalker
China on track to blow past Xi’s clean power goal 5 years early, thanks to booming solar sector
2
Replies
18
Views
366
prashantazazel
prashantazazel
BHAN85
China installs core module of world's first commercial small nuclear reactor
Replies
1
Views
171
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom