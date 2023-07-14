What's new

China drives Japanese fishing ship from contested islands

China drives Japanese fishing ship from contested islands​

Reuters
July 14, 20238:06 AM GMT+8Updated 11 hours ago

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Chinese coast guard authorities said it took "necessary control measures" and drove away a Japanese fishing vessel that had entered "territorial waters" around Senkaku Islands, state media reported.

"We urge the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in the waters and ensure that similar incidents do not recur," China Marine Police spokesperson Gan Yu said, according to the report late Thursday.
China calls the islands Diaoyu while Japan calls them Senkaku. The disputed East China Sea islets are claimed by both and have long been a sticking point in bilateral ties.

China drives Japanese fishing ship from contested islands

Chinese coast guard authorities said it took "necessary control measures" and drove away a Japanese fishing vessel that had entered "territorial waters" around Senkaku Islands, state media reported.
Senkaku_Diaoyu_Tiaoyu_Islands.png
 

