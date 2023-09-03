China does not feel like an economy in crisis， Amid talk of high youth unemployment, trains, cinemas and concerts are full

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 62,447
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
China does not feel like an economy in crisisAmid talk of high youth unemployment, trains, cinemas and concerts are full
September 3, 2023 05:00 JST
Children at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing before a performance by the Bolshoi Ballet in July: Over 67 million people went to concerts and performances this summer. © Reuters
In the eyes of Western mainstream media, China's economy is in an unrecoverable free fall.
In a cover story last month, the Economist magazine said the economy is beyond repair, suggesting that "Japanification" may be too mild to describe the fate that lies ahead. Writing in The New York Times, Nobel economics laureate Paul Krugman said China has "lost a lot of its dynamism" and is in "policy paralysis," warning that "the next few years may be quite ugly."
This marks a dramatic shift from the beginning of the year when analysts with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg Intelligence were forecasting China's post-COVID lockdown boom would produce a great leap forward for the moneymaking world.
As autumn approaches, global investors can no longer hold their breath waiting for the upwind. Foreign investors are now fleeing the Shanghai Stock Exchange in droves, further weakening the slumping market. Confidence, which former Premier Wen Jiabao once said is "worth more than gold and money" appears in short supply.
Xinhua News Agency appears oblivious to the doom said to await China. Whether it is just acting as a propaganda machine or not, it has rebuked chatter about recession, insisting China's economy remains durable and sustainable. According to its reporting, Beijing is on track to hit its 2023 target of gross domestic product growth of "around 5%" as set at the National People's Congress session in March.
State media continues to offer upbeat news. According to reports, 614 million Chinese traveled by train between July 1 and Aug. 15, during the first summer vacation of the country's post-pandemic period. Ridership reached a daily record of 15 million on Aug. 12 amid the rush of students journeying with their families.
Clearly, the summer's floods, typhoons and scorching weather did not keep Chinese from their fun.
Over 67 million attended some 193,000 performances in different cities. A ticket for an Aug. 6 concert by TFBoys, a top pop group, is reported to have sold for 2 million yuan ($275,000) on the black market. The concert in Xi'an, to market the band's 10th anniversary, is said to have generated 600 million yuan in economic returns for the city.
Many parents called it a "rat race summer." Primary and middle school students were obliged to navigate the nation's history and other lessons with grand tours.
Meanwhile, official government surveys showed that 21% of those age 16 to 24 were unemployed as of June, the highest level seen since 2018. Amid much outcry on social media, the statistics agency suspended the survey.
Yet these idle youth could be readily found ensconced in cinemas, trains, theaters and playgrounds. Their spending helped lift summer box office receipts for China's cinemas to 20 billion yuan.
Last week, as two reporters for The New York Times covering China from Seoul due to Beijing's visa restrictions reported that "A crisis of confidence is gripping China's economy," Shanghai's main train station was swarming with passengers. Announcements advised travelers hoping to return home in time for the start of the new school year on Sept. 1 that tickets for outbound trains were sold out.
Yet on some level, the doomsayers have a point: The world's second-largest economy is facing a consumption downturn.
This is partly because Chinese people are squirreling away a third of their income into savings, forming a barrier lake of 120 trillion yuan in the banking system. The two-month school vacation period released a bit of this stagnant pool but consumers are showing less interest these days in the goods the market delivers.
On average, each Chinese has around 42 sq. meters of living space, a comfortable amount for any country. Consequently, there is little growth to be had from more housing.
Pork, meanwhile, has always carried an outsized weighting in the country's consumer price index but many families are dining on other things these days. In 2020, moreover, China already declared an end to poverty in the country.
Chinese tastes are changing. Many Chinese no longer like hanging out in teahouses, choosing instead coffee and weekend camps or board games. Where getting enough to eat was previously an obsession, shedding pounds is now a big business.
It is notable though that 84% of Chinese studying abroad these days return to their homeland after graduation to seek work, according to a survey by Caixin Media. The number of overseas graduates reached 1 million in 2021 and likely rose further last year. Still, these young Chinese see more opportunity at home, despite high youth unemployment, than overseas.
Maybe they know something that overseas Western media does not.
China does not feel like an economy in crisis
Amid talk of high youth unemployment, trains, cinemas and concerts are full
asia.nikkei.com